Sneakers and flip-flops squeak and slap, dripping chlorinated water across the sprawling linoleum inside the gymnasium at the Golden Isles YMCA. The building is teeming with adrenaline, wafting off pumping arms protruding out of the clipped sleeves of muscle tees.
It’s a decidedly athletic atmosphere, but a welcoming one nonetheless, thanks no small part to open-minded staff who assure newcomers that exercise isn’t just for the athletic.
“Exercise is for everyone,” says Kalee Dalton, a personal trainer. “It’s not for people who are already in shape, who have completely healthy bodies and completely healthy minds, necessarily. It’s for everybody.”
Such is the idea underlying the Golden Isles YMCA’s recent development of a no-contact boxing program tailored for people with Parkinson’s disease.
Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that affects movement and balance. It often presents as a feeling of stiffness in the muscles, shakiness and difficulty with a range of regular movements like standing, sitting and walking. Some other symptoms include trouble distinguishing directions like left and right. Regular exercise, especially in concert with medicine, has been shown to help reduce symptoms and slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, boxing in particular is helpful for its use of directional skills, repetition, coordination and balance.
“Repetition is the important part,” says Reginald Collings, a coach of boxing at the Y. “We keep doing repetition of the one and two [jab and cross], and the brain, it catches up.”
Collings says the program was born when Golden Isles YMCA’s pre-existing boxing facilities attracted the attention of Mike McKinney, a committee member of the Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group.
“Since we have a dedicated boxing program here with actual training of boxers from different levels, (the Parkinson’s support group) felt this was a good fit, and that I can focus more on the boxing aspect of it, rather than just more of an agility-aerobics type of class,” Collings said.
McKinney is a living example of the benefits that boxing can offer people with Parkinson’s. Meeting him, Collings says he didn’t even know he had the disease.
“As he’s been doing his [boxing] classes, he’s been shaking less, he’s been able to get up in the morning easier, and he’s been responding to his medication more,” he said.
Doctors recommend five days of exercise every week to see results like McKinney’s, Collings says, so they’re going to do their best to encourage that.
There’s also an emotional benefit to exercise for people with Parkinson’s disease, Dalton adds, including an improved mood and a sense of community.
“People with Parkinson’s disease have a decrease of at least 80% of dopamine in the brain. Those dopamine receptors aren’t firing as much as they used to, which can lead to depression,” she says, gesturing. “Even just moving and exercising and being in a group can help create those endorphins that are going to improve your mood.”
The only other boxing class geared toward people with Parkinson’s disease within reach of Brunswick is on St. Simons Island. That’s why Dalton says their program is so important for the community here in Glynn County.
“Not everyone can make it over to St. Simons,” she says, especially those who can’t drive as a result of their mobility issues. “Having it in Brunswick allows access to a lot more people.”
Theirs is also the only certified boxing program for Parkinson’s disease patients in Southeast Georgia, according to branch director Tyree Shelton.
“We’re filling in the gap between Florida, Atlanta and Jacksonville,” Collings says.
Regular classes will hover around two hours in length, consisting of socialization, warm-up exercises, stretches before and after boxing, boxing and cool-downs. In order to best suit the varying needs of participants, there will be two separate classes within the program. One will be for those with a relatively average range of movement, who haven’t progressed past stage one and two, and one will be for those with a comparatively more limited mobility in stages three and four of Parkinson’s disease.
Collings, Dalton and another trainer with the program, Demetrius Simmons, are all certified by the Livramento Delgado Boxing Foundation and the Center For Movement Challenges and will be working in tandem with health care professionals in order to better understand the needs of each individual boxer and to minimize the risk of falling accidents. A documented medical release from each participant’s doctor or physician is required for participation in order to best ensure the safety of everyone involved.
“Definitely I want to spread the word of boxing helping with Parkinson’s, cause if it’s something that can help a disease or slow it down, the world should know,” Collings said. “We want to show that we’re doing something and we’re part of something that works.”
• Classes begin on June 26. The schedule is flexible. For membership and registration, call 912-265-4100. More information can be found at ymcaofcoastalga.org/branch/golden-isles.