Parades set to welcome Christmas season

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in the Isles. And soon — as in Saturday soon — the Jolly Old Elf will be popping up around the Isles in anticipation of Christmas’ impending arrival.
From Jekyll Island to downtown Brunswick and all the way down in Woodbine Santa Claus and friends join families for annual parades. While there’s no shortage of festive fun this time of year, make sure to plan to put in an appearance at one of these events.
The City of Brunswick’s Christmas parade will be held along the streets of downtown beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The train of floats will begin at Howard Coffin Park, then will proceed down Gloucester Street, ending at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Over on Jekyll Island, there will be a similar scene. The Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade will be moving through the historic district beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday starting at the Jekyll Island Golf Course, heading west on Captain Wylly Road, south on Old Plantation Road to Stable Road, then along Pier Road to Sans Souci. It will end on the main lawn around the large tree. Santa will light the tree while holiday music will play with food trucks and shopping along Pier Road.
For those who live even further South, Woodbine will also be serving up holiday cheer. Woodbine will warm the Christmas season Saturday with a nighttime parade, quilts, hot chocolate with Santa at its gazebo and some bright lights and ornaments.
The Christmas parade through downtown will start at 6 p.m. Saturday. Once the parade ends at the gazebo on the walking and bike trail, Santa will greet children there with hot chocolate and cookies.