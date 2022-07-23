Some leave papier-mâché behind in the realm of middle school along with other handcrafts, but for an artist it can be the best medium for the task at hand.
Hence why Susan Waters used it to create several scenes from the Bible, which are now on display at Epworth by the Sea’s Moore Museum.
“They had to be large and three-dimensional. That basically limits your options,” Waters said. “I like papier-mâchébecause I don’t need anybody else for the most part to make them. I can do it myself. You don’t need anyone’s permission, it’s lightweight, it’s inexpensive and it’s very expressive.”
Over 40 individual pieces make up the collection of Waters’ work, which covers the Biblical story of Jesus from his parents’ journey to Bethlehem to the nativity scene.
“Each scene, with the exception of the shepherds and the angels, was a standalone,” said Waters, an artist living in Rockmart, in northwest Georgia, and originally from England. “They were made for a Christmas parade float for my church.”
The first one was the nativity scene, which she created around 2002 for a Christmas parade for her church, Rockmart First United Methodist Church. The piece is now on display at Epworth, but she expects she’ll be making a new one soon for the church.
“I actually did it in the summer that year, I knew there would be no time at Christmas,” Waters said.
Later, for another parade, she recreated the scene of Mary and Joseph riding a donkey.
“I kind of backtracked, and then went on from there,” Waters said.
Following that came a group of angels, all designed to hang suspended rather than stand. That one took probably the most work, she says. The wings were made out of the aluminum her husband, a builder, would use on roofs. Working with aluminum wasn’t fun, she found, describing the experience of cutting and shaping it as “simply miserable.”
Each was used in a Christmas parade in Rockmart at one point, and many sat in storage for years before taking up temporary residence at a community art museum. She had to do quite a bit of work to bring them back to prime condition after their years stowed away.
All of the pieces are comprised of a rigid structure underneath with the general shape achieved via chicken wire. She weaves strips of newspaper covered in a type of plaster through the chicken wire to add more bulk and hone in on the shape. She then adds more paper over the top to create details and paints them in intentionally subdued tones. The final product comes out looking not too far from a stone statue.
“When you try to paint them in more lifelike colors, sometimes it makes it look cheap or adds something that might interfere with the shape,” Waters said.
That said, not all aspects of the pieces are painted. She included little surprises in each. Most are anachronistic to the time period they’re intended to portray. For example, three French hens occupy the manger scene. In another, Joseph is wearing a wristwatch. One, however, requires a little explanation for American viewers — a bar of soap belonging to one of the shepherds.
“In England, there’s a Christmas carol, ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night’,” Water said. “Well, we had a humorous little joke, ‘While shepherds washed their socks by night.’ What’s in the Christmas carol is humorously depicted here, and that was hard for people to guess because there’s a culture gap there.”
That said, she did take the papier-mâché figures very seriously. How could she not? In her mind, trying to recreate such holy figures in Christianity was, for lack of a better word, “impertinent.”
It was very a very personal thing, and during the process, she engaged in “active prayer” hoping for some divine guidance.
“When I was doing them, I did try to go beyond in myself in them, especially the faces,” Waters said. “I didn’t think about the clothing. There was active prayer while I did faces because I wanted help. Every artist, I think, wonders how come they can do some things.”
She hopes, more than anything, that the viewing public can feel her expression of faith through them.
“These are not perfect,” Waters said. “These were made to be temporary. That’s embarrassing to me. They’re not really fine art, but they were made for a Christmas expression that was perhaps more authentic.”
All are on permanent display at the Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive in Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island.
She thanked the museum staff for being so easy to work with. The museum paid for the transport, which was handled very professionally, she said.
The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and admission is free to the public.