We are right here on the verge of Holy week, the most beautiful, powerful and necessary week in all of human history. This week always begins with Palm Sunday when Jesus rode into town on the back of a donkey as the people waved their palm branches and shouted “Hosanna.” The week would end very differently though.
Leading up to Palm Sunday and Holy Week, Jesus had a very eventful season. Jesus had most likely traveled to Jerusalem up to 50 times as Jews were encouraged to come to the Holy City three times a year to celebrate the Feasts and Festivals appointed by God. This was his last time to make this trek, and I wonder what was in his mind and heart. On the way, he slowed down enough to minster and serve many people — people who mattered and that He wanted to be a part of His Kingdom. He healed 10 lepers, shared parables with the disciples about His kingdom, blessed children, counseled the rich young ruler, healed a blind man, saved a tax collector and raised Lazarus from the dead. That is quite a week of ministry.
As Jesus headed into the city, the streets would have been buzzing as thousands of others were making the journey to celebrate Passover at this time of year. This was the highest and most holy day for Israel, and the people would have swelled with excitement and joy to come to the city, remember, give thanks, and celebrate. The Gospels tell us that Jesus entered the city on the 10th day of the month, exactly five days before Passover. This was the same day the Jews were to inspect and select their lambs for the Passover sacrifice. Many would come to the sheep gate to purchase a lamb and then take the lamb home with them and watch over that lamb closely for the next four days before they would shed its blood in sacrifice. It was in the exact timing that Jesus, the lamb of God, came into the city through the sheep gate, and spent the next four days teaching in his Father’s house before he would be offered as a sacrifice for the sins of the world.
The Gospel of John shares regarding the arrival of Jesus on Palm Sunday: “The next day a great multitude that had come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, took branches of palm trees and went out to meet Him, and cried out, “Hosanna!” “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” “The King of Israel!” Then Jesus, when He had found a young donkey, sat on it; as it is written: “Fear not, daughter of Zion; Behold, your King is coming, Sitting on a donkey’s colt,” John 12:14-15.
The prophet Zechariah had declared many years earlier that Israel’s Messiah would come into Jerusalem “lowly and riding on a donkey, the foal of a donkey.” In that time, most warriors and kings would enter into town upon a horse, perhaps the most tallest and most powerful horse possible. These leaders wanted all to know that they were very important and higher than all the other people of the land.
Jesus, however, did not choose a horse but rode on a lower animal — a donkey. He even chose the foal of a donkey. There would have been a processional happening in Israel that day with a King’s horse, war horse, followed by another horse, then perhaps a donkey and then the donkey’s foal. Jesus came in a way that the people did not expect. They were expecting a warrior riding in on a horse of war to clean house. Instead he is riding on a lowly donkey, coming in humility and service. There are times God doesn’t come in ways that we expect.
This eventually led to Jesus taking up the cross. The son of God who could have destroyed the world, actually chose to save it by giving up his life. He did not demand his rights, demand our worship, or seek to escape the pain of his humiliation at the cross. He embraced all of it so you and I could be free. Those who called “Hosanna” on Palm Sunday would cry out “crucify Him” four days later. Little did they know that this was his plan to fulfill their need to salvation and deliverance. They responded in a cry of rejection and hate, and Jesus fulfills their wishes which became the ultimate act of love and acceptance for all who turn to him. Hosanna! And that’s the Word.