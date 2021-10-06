South Georgia may not have the brilliant fall foliage of our northern neighbors. Locales like Lookout Mountain and Tallulah Gorge draw visitors from across the state and around the country who travel to take in their autumn hues.
But we have a palette all our own — the Isles’ shimmering sunsets glisten on the water, while marsh grashes sway in shades of gold and rust. It’s a magical time to be sure, one that’s embraced by locals and guests alike.
And this year, fall is drawing a new flock of guests eager to celebrate these coastal shades. Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) is joining with Olmsted Arts Partners to host the third annual Georgia Color, a plein air painting competition. From Oct. 21 to 24, more than 35 juried artists from across the state will capture the Isles’ beauty. There will also be a range of events, both free and ticketed.
The kickoff event, an Artists’ welcome party, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. The cocktail reception will be held in the Lanier Ballroom and on the oceanfront lawn. Guests can take in the expansive views as the artists capture the landscape at sunset. Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased https://olmstedpleinair.myshopify.com.
Bart Johnson, general manager of the King and Prince Beach, says the team at the resort is thrilled to play host for the welcome party.
“We’re proud to be kicking off the weekend’s festivities right here at the King and Prince,” Johnson said. “We’ve long been supporters of the local art community so this alliance with Glynn Visual Arts and Olmsted Arts on Georgia Color was a natural partnership for us. We look forward to hosting the Artists’ Welcome Party and invite the community to join us in celebrating Georgia artists all weekend long.”
Over the following three days, the artists will take their places along the coast, many of whom will be painting on St. Simons Island and in Brunswick. The Isles boast four local artists participating in the prestigious contest, as well. They are Jennifer Broadus, George Netherton, Catherine Hillis and Ella Cart. Each day, the painters will display their freshly crafted pieces at Glynn Visual Arts, which will serve as both the Georgia Color Gallery and headquarters. The work will also be available for purchase.
On Oct. 24, each artist will pick three works they have created during the competition to be submitted for judging. Winners will be announced at that evening’s Artist Award Celebration outdoor reception at GVA.
But art enthusiasts don’t have to wait to celebrate. The King and Prince has shared a colorful, handcrafted cocktail recipe for residents to enjoy at home or at the resort’s restaurant ECHO. The concoction blends elements of cranberry and Blue Curacao with a sweet smudge of sugar on the rim, an ideal treat for a new season.
Palette Cleanser Recipe
2 oz. your favorite vodka
1.5 oz. cranberry juice
0.5 oz. Blue Curacao liqueur
1 oz. sweet and sour mix
Splash of Sprite
Sugar for rim
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, cranberry juice, liqueur, sweet and sour mix and Sprite. Shake well. Coat the rim of a martini glass with sugar. Pour the mixture into the glass and garnish with blueberries on a cocktail pick.