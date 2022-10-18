Pamela Dixon makes a difference in the Golden Isles community, where she and her husband, Bruce, have lived for over 25 years. She naturally gravitated to a career that allows her to serve her fellow neighbors.
“Being a local trusted Medicare insurance advisor has been an opportunity to help others make confident decisions about their healthcare,” Dixon said.
While licensed in other insurance disciplines, Dixon has chosen to only focus on Medicare, which enables her to have a deep knowledge of Medicare health plans and regulations.
“As a Medicare insurance advisor who lives in the local area, I know which plans offer the most coverage in the Golden Isles. This is one of the biggest benefits of having me as your agent verses calling a 1-800 number for Medicare insurance help,” Dixon explained.
For the past three years, Dixon has been awarded the Platinum Premier designation as one of UnitedHealthcare’s Top 2% Medicare agents in America because individual people are her top priority.
While she does speak at retirement planning seminars for local corporations, Dixon also meets one to one with clients.
“When a community member contacts me for my Medicare expertise, I will set up a personal consultation, so I can devote my full attention to that individual,” Dixon said.
Dixon explained the goals of her consultation process. “Medicare can be confusing and overwhelming for people,” Dixon said. “It is important to me that I educate my clients about Medicare, and I take the time to fully answer any questions.”
“To make things easier for them,” Dixon went on to explain, “I will create a step-by-step timeline for the client on when they should enroll in Part A and/or Part B and when to apply for supplemental healthcare. Following this timeline will help them avoid having to pay expensive penalties in instances such as enrolling in Medicare late.”
One of the most difficult aspects of Medicare is choosing a health insurance plan. “A supplemental health plan can help bridge the gap Medicare doesn’t cover. It helps my client rest assured they won’t face a catastrophic bill for a procedure,” she said.
With Dixon’s help, folks have a much easier time making a confident decision. “First, I assess the client’s unique personal health and financial circumstances. Then I provide guidance in choosing an optimal health plan, one that has the benefits they want and fits within their budget,” Dixon said.
The result? “At the end of our consultation, my clients often share with me the peace of mind they feel about their healthcare,” Dixon said.
Peggy V. from Brunswick is one such client. “From the very beginning, Pamela was knowledgeable, courteous, and answered all of my questions thoroughly. Anytime that I have a concern, she is prompt in answering my questions, and I enjoy peace of mind knowing that I am in the plan that is best for me.”
Concierge-level service often comes with a price, but Dixon is happy to share that her services are at no cost to the client. “I am often asked what I charge for my expertise, and folks are surprised – and elated – to find out my services are 100% complimentary.”
Dixon also dispelled another misconception – there is no price difference in the cost of a Medicare insurance plan whether Dixon helps a person enroll or if the person signs up for a plan on their own. “I can save people a lot of time and stress by guiding them through the Medicare process. I encourage folks to take advantage of my services.”
After the consultation, clients can rest assured Dixon will continue to keep their best interests in mind. “I stay up-to-date on all health plan changes and updates and will contact a client if their plan is affected,” Dixon said. “I keep clients informed about Medicare benefits, upcoming events, and more through my monthly email newsletter and regular mail. I care deeply for my clients — they are my top priority.”
“Being a local Medicare insurance agent brings me joy, and I am grateful for my clients who have put their trust in me,” Dixon said. “I am also thankful for those who have referred their friends and family to me. A referral is the best compliment.”
Now that the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is in full swing – October 15 through December 7 – Dixon is looking forward to helping new clients take the guesswork out of Medicare. “I invite our area residents to call me at 912-269-4755, or visit my website at www.pameladixon.com, to set up a personal consultation. I am here to help.”