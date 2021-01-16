I shared an article this past summer that I feel like I need to revive because the truths of what I shared are actually more relevant today than this past August. I shared a story earlier of a man in Australia who had an Eastern Brown snake in his truck. This is one of the most venomous and dangerous snakes on that continent, responsible for more snake bites in Australia than any other snake. The snake wrapped itself around the man’s leg while he was driving, and then started to strike at the man as it came up between his legs. The man fended the snake off with his seat belt and a knife while trying to pull over and stop. Upon stopping, he was able to kill the snake but was then decided he needed to speed to the hospital because he had been bitten. The police pulled the man over for driving at a very high rate of speed to realize the man’s situation. Paramedics were called to the scene immediately. After arriving they examined the man to discover that he had actually not been bitten, but only was suffering from severe shock.
The year 2020 was a lot like this story. Most people were cruising along in the early part of last year with great hopes and dreams for the future. In mid March, we realized there was a snake in the vehicle, only to discover along the way how poisonous and toxic a snake we were dealing with. It was a snake filled with coronavirus, racial division, political animosity, as well as many other toxins such as bitterness, anger, and resentment. Many people are still dealing with the shock of 2020, and yet many have actually been snake bitten. The fangs of bitterness and offense have plunged deep into many hearts due to the vitriol and division of this long, hard season. It has felt like the whole world is going mad at times. I do not remember a time when I have sensed so many people filled with the depths of anger, judgment, and negativity. There really is a serpent that seeks to fill our hearts with such toxin. It is inevitable that offenses will come during our lifetime, but the enemy loves to create a deep wound that festers with anger and bitterness.
As we enter into a new year, and head towards a new president’s tenure, I recommend all stop and examine yourself for snake bites. Has your heart become filled with the venom of offense, pride, anger, judgment, etc. We have been living in a culture that polarized, exacerbated by the presence of social media. Everyone has an opinion on everything, and are often quick to share it in such a way that is not always helpful. As Christians, we have strong convictions and biblical values. In our desire to fight for “godly values,” we must be sure not to become ungodly in our hearts and attitudes towards others.. I feel I have witnessed many believers become filled with a self-righteous, angry political spirit instead of the Holy Spirit.
Friends, please do not lose your witness fighting for biblical values, while becoming intolerant of those who disagree. Please do not demonize people who have positions you do not agree with. For heaven’s sake, do not continually alienate “sinners” for the sake of an argument and miss the chance to ever reveal the love of Christ to them. I wish we would focus less on trying to win arguments, and focus on winning hearts for Jesus.
Have you been bit? Do you need to check your heart and confess and repent to the Lord? I know I have had to do so often in this season, knowing my heart has been assaulted by all of the toxic rhetoric and negativity in the air.
Our goal with others should be to focus less on “making sure they know we are right,” and focus more on living rightly as a light to the world. We are called to hold fast to truth and speak the truth, but walk in grace. What if we prayed for and pursued deeper connection and conversation with those who are different from us. What if instead of being scared of those who differ from us, we actually pursued them in love? This is closer to the Gospel than the social and political rhetoric I have heard from many in this season. Are you snake bit? Don’t let the venom of offense poison your heart, and ruin your witness. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.