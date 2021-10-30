When parents are walking or driving their children door-to-door Sunday night on their trick-or-treat quests for Halloween candy, most don’t realize the night had its origins as the first of three Christian feast days.
All Hallows Eve, now Halloween to most, was a night of fasting and preparation for All Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2, said Father Tim McKeown, priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
“There was a sense on All Hallows Eve, the eve of All Saints Day, of a closeness to the saints,’’ McKeown said.
But that sense seems to have been lost to most.
“It has devolved through the years,” he said.
Instead of closeness to the saints, there is more emphasis on dark things, on ghosts, ghouls, witches and the like, he said.
“In many ways, it’s become secularized,’’ McKeown said.
Nonetheless, some Catholics still observe All Saints Day and All Souls Day. In its school, St. Francis Xavier students are encouraged to dress up as saints “on that day and to talk about their favorite saints,’’ he said.
It doesn’t have to be a canonized saint; it can be someone viewed as saintly by the students, “a grandparent, a favorite lunch lady, a crossing guard,’’ McKeown said. “Someone who served faithfully.”
“There are many people who lived lives of holiness throughout the centuries that we want to lift up, not just the canonized,’’ he said. “Not just monks and nuns from the 13th century.”
All Saints Day is not an obligatory feast day this year because it falls on a Monday. The Church made some observances that fall on a Friday or Monday non-obligatory so as to not overburden parishioners, especially those who live too far from their churches. That means that rural parishioners, for example, who attend mass on a Sunday wouldn’t have to turn around the next day and make another long trip to back to church observe All Saints Day.
Some of the older Catholics scoff at the non-obligatory designation and steadfastly observe All Saints Day no matter when it falls, he said.
All Souls Day on Tuesday is when people “pray for our beloved dead,’’ family members and others who have passed away, McKeown said.
All Saints and All Souls Days are also recognized in the Episcopal Church, said Father DeWayne Cope, rector at St. Athanasius Episcopal in Brunswick.
“On that particular day, we first and foremost recognize any members who have died,” Cope said. Members are also given the opportunity to name anyone close to them who has passed away, he said.
This year, St. Athanasius will observe the day on Nov. 7, he said.
As for Halloween, his church takes no stand.
“On the 31st, it’s pretty much a family decision,’’ and the church has no history of doing anything on Halloween, he said.
Thomas Maddux Jr., the care pastor at Bay Harbor Church of God, said there are a couple of schools of thought on Halloween in many protestant churches.
“There’s a camp that says it’s evil, don’t touch it. There’s a camp that says it is an opportunity to minister,’’ he said.
Some churches divert their families from trick-or-treating with Christian observances such as “Hallelujah Night,’’ or trunk-or-treat when members bring candy to the church grounds and pass it out from their cars.
“Most people don’t know about the origins,’’ Maddux said. “They don’t care about that stuff. They care about candy.”
How the evening was remade from a time of fasting and prayer for Christian martyrs into a time for some to celebrate the underworld is hard to say. Some historians say that non-Christian sects in England and Ireland believed the spirits of the dead came home one night a year and put out food and drink for them. They also began wearing costumes and lit bonfires to ward off evil spirits. They brought those traditions to America where it was commercialized as were others such as buying new clothes and hiding eggs on Easter and the unbridled spending for Christmas.
Maddux said it can be a time to minister, however, and that’s what he does at his home in Townsend.
“We put out a nativity scene. We hand out candy and play Christian music. We spread the light,’’ he said.
Rabbi Rachel Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh said there is a day for costumes in the Jewish faith.
“We have a solemn holiday in which we get dressed up,’’ she said.
The feast of Purim in the spring celebrates the story of Esther and her heroism, Bregman said. The Old Testament Book of Esther tells of Esther’s role in the divinely inspired salvation of the Jews in Persia from Haman’s plans to annihilate them all.
“You dress like the Purim characters,’’ Bregman said. “Queen Esther, the bad guy Haman and the good guy, Mordechai.”
It is a Jewish tradition and has nothing ghostly or ghoulish, she said.
Asked about her feelings on Halloween, Bregman said it has no connection to the Jewish faith and seems mostly harmless as it is practiced by children in the U.S.
“My kid’s going trick-or-treating’’ and does every year, she said.