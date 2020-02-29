Organist finds way home

In Southern churches, homecoming Sundays usually feature a one-service return to former members who have moved away.
George Ingram will have a one-man homecoming of sorts at Brunswick First United Methodist Church on Sunday as he takes a familiar seat at the organ and plays the prelude. Since he came to work there around 1994, he has been gone for four years, one year for a “sabbatical,’’ and the past three as assistant organist and choir master at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island.
He wasn’t looking to leave First Methodist in February 2017 nor was he looking to come back, but offers were made and he took them, most recently by the Rev. Wright Culpepper.
“The Lord works in mysterious ways His wonders to perform,’’ Ingram said smiling. “He opened the window for me to go over there. Then the window opened at First Methodist.”
Ingram predicted he won’t have to adjust very much in switching back to Methodist worship from Anglican.
“It’s all Anglican rites,’’ he said of the two churches. Methodists tend to omit some things and pick and choose, he said, while in the Episcopal church, the service section takes up half the hymnal.
At First Methodist, he’ll play the prelude, the Doxology, likely three hymns and will accompany the choir before the postlude at the end of the service.
There will be a great deal of familiarity with Laurie Frank, the choir director at First Methodist.
“I’ve accompanied her and played for her chorus for years at Brunswick High. She has a great way of getting sound out of the choir,’’ he said.
Culpepper said he’s glad Ingram is back.
“I am delighted to have George rejoin our ministry team at First United Methodist Church. He is a gifted musician and is well loved by the members of the church and those in the community who know him,’’ Culpepper said.
“He brings gifts that are hard to find, and I am grateful that he is willing to come and to share them here.”
At Christ Church, Ingram played piano at the 9:15 a.m. service in the parish hall and would play organ in the historic church when choirmaster Kathleen Turner was gone.
Now 65, Ingram started on the piano when he was 12 or 13 in his hometown, Dawson, Ga.
“Twelve years old is a little late to be starting,’’ he said.
He got his first advice at the keyboard from Leila Flowers, the mother of Wayland Flowers, the puppeteer who starred with a marionette as “Wayland and Madame.” Wayland Flowers is probably best known as filling the center square on “Hollywood Squares’’ with Madame.
“Miss Leila didn’t teach, but she taught me some things, and played beautifully,” he said.
His first teacher was “Miss Singletary,’’ the wife of the Plymouth dealer in Dawson. He cut her grass in exchange for lessons.
He started playing the organ in junior high after the Methodist church in Dawson, where he was in the youth choir, bought a new pipe organ. The woman who directed the choir helped him learn some things.
“My first paying job was in Putney,’’ he said of the community near Albany. “I had just graduated. I was 18 or 19.”
Playing at First Methodist won’t pay the bills so he’ll continue his work in real estate photography and office work.
“You don’t really make a living at it,’’ he said. “If you want to live here, you have to figure out a way to pay for it.”
He has made money playing privately at parties, but after three hours sitting at a piano, he’d be in the chiropractor’s office the next day getting adjusted and spending about all he earned at the keyboard.
Of the two instruments he’ll play, he favors the organ, at least for church.
“Organ is good for church services because you can lead the congregation with it,’’ he said.
It also sets the mood because it can fill the old sanctuary up to the lofty ceiling with grandeur or add softness to a hymn.
But Tuesday, he was waiting for someone to come work on the organ, which is a combination pipe\electronic organ. The electronic side wasn’t working correctly, and the technician said it could simply be some dust over some contacts or a problem with the power supply.
“It’s hard to diagnose over the phone,’’ Ingram said.
In the 1990s, he subbed some at Brunswick Methodist until he came on staff in 1994 in as, he puts it, “full part-time or regular part-time.”
He’s at retirement age now, but doesn’t figure he’ll quit.
“It sort of becomes a part of you,’’ he said.