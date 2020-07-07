Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, doctors, nurses and other frontline workers have remained committed to providing top quality care to their patients.
Many minds might first think of emergency personnel in hospitals — and certainly those providers are offering vital aid in unprecedented times, but other professionals have also kept their practices going in order to give their patients a better quality of life.
That’s certainly true of Optim Neurosurgery, part of Optim Health System. The expansive network, which operates a clinic in Brunswick, has continued to treat patients throughout the difficult spring months and into summer. Today, the surgical experts are welcoming both current and new patients for in-person or Telehealth visits. The latter has offered a new level of accessibility for many.
For Optim Health System neurosurgeon, John Sarzier, MD, offering Telehealth appointments has been an incredibly useful tool.
“It has been very helpful, of course, there are still some instances where we have to lay hands and eyes on our patient,” Dr. Sarzier explained.
The practice is currently welcoming new patients and securing an appointment is simple. In most cases one will not need a referral to see an Optim physician.
“A patient can call the office to set up an appointment. As long as their insurance is accepted, they won’t require a referral and most insurances are accepted,” commented Dr. Sarzier. “We have a very short wait time in seeing patients and they can usually get in very quickly.”
Optim Health System takes the health and well-being of patients, employees and providers, and everyone in the communities they serve, very seriously continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak through the CDC, WHO, and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and updating protocols to mitigate any potential impact accordingly. And, as part of those safety protocols, Optim Health System has a mandatory masking policy at all facilities and clinics.
“We are doing everything we can to reduce the risk of exposure for patients and our team. We’re reducing the time patients are waiting in the office and also asking them to not have any family in the office with them unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Dr. Sarzier explained.
These enhanced safety procedures offered during these unprecedented times are characteristic of Optim’s and Dr. Sarzier’s patient first service oriented approach to care. He always opts to explore every avenue to offer the best possible outcome.
“I primarily treat patients where the cervical and lumbar spine is causing pain, weakness or numbness,” he said. “I do surgical procedures for the spine and peripheral nervous system including a wide range that are minimally invasive. I don’t look to jump to surgery as the first option, my goal is to help my patient get better, whatever that takes.”
Non-surgical treatments can range from physical therapy to spinal injections to dry needling and beyond. And Dr. Sarzier notes that he has seen impressive results with non-surgical options, so much so that often surgery is not needed.
Some of the conditions Dr. Sarzier treats include ruptured discs, pinched nerves, spinal stenosis, arthritis of the spine, spinal fractures, sciatica, scoliosis, and spinal tumors.
While many of these ailments may be treated by noninvasive means, if surgery is warranted, Dr. Sarzier has access to a state-of-the-art surgery center — Optim Medical Center-Tattnall in Reidsville.
The facility has consistently received accolades for patient safety and its orthopedic outcomes. Optim Medical Center-Tattnall is DNV-GL Accredited and Certified for Quality and Patient Safety as an Orthopedic Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee Replacement, Shoulder Surgery, and Spine Surgery. As well as being named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement™ for the seventh consecutive year (2014 – 2020). Other consistent recognitions by Healthgrades include: Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ (2014 – 2020); Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Joint Replacement (2014 – 2020); Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement (2012 – 2020); Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement (2014 – 2020); Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery (2016 – 2020); and Patient Safety Excellence Award (2017, 2019, 2020).
Dr. Sarzier has utilized the facility to perform successful procedures for herniated discs, degenerative deformities, acquired deformities, trauma and tumors.
Regardless of the treatment modality, he hopes that those suffering will seek help and assistance in order to live a pain-free life.
“No one wants to live a life in pain and having it limit their ability to enjoy the things they love,” he said. “I think patients know when their pain is bad enough and intervention is needed. I’m here to help!”