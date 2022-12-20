For anyone in pain, relief is a top priority. That’s true whether the issue is caused by a chronic condition, deterioration over time or an injury. Regardless of the source, the orthopedic surgeons at Optim Health System are committed to helping patients find a solution.
The Brunswick clinic offers a number of orthopedic sub-specialties including general orthopedics, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity, and spine care. The board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons, coupled with the Health System’s impressive resources and vast provider network, allows for an unparalleled quality care for patients.
“At Optim, we know you’re not yourself when even just one part of you is hurt,” said David Perry, CEO of Optim Health System. “Our expanding network of well-equipped and expertly staffed facilities provides premium care close to your home. By working alongside their peers across a wide spectrum of specialized areas of practice, our physicians provide comprehensive care focused on improving lives. We call our approach ‘Combined Strength’ and we use it to get you back to being you.”
Optim’s mission to best serve their patients includes physicians who travel to various offices throughout the region. Facility clinic locations include Brunswick, as well as Waycross, Savannah, Baxley, Vidalia, Hinesville, Pooler, Reidsville, Statesboro and more.
“A lot of our patients have limited mobility and can’t drive while on medications, so it’s better for us to travel to them,” commented Jennifer White, a Registered Medical Assistant at the Brunswick clinic. “With the Optim network blanketing the South Georgia and Coastal areas, patients have a variety of clinic options.”
Regardless of location, the physicians can treat nearly any orthopedic ailment throughout the body. Specialty areas include joints like ankles, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows. Optim also boasts a number of highly skilled spine surgeons.
In addition to cutting-edge surgical procedures, Optim offers a wealth of non-invasive treatment options; methods that can provide impressive results without the need for surgery.
As a matter of fact, general orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Mark Kamaleson, says his primary goal is to avoid surgery if possible.
“Generally speaking, as an orthopedic surgeon, you don’t operate on everybody you see,” said Dr. Kamaleson. “I would say less than 10 percent of patients end up having surgery. Most people can be treated with injections, therapy, splinting or other modalities to get them better.”
His colleague orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Dr. David Sedory agrees, noting that Optim surgeons never pressure patients into surgery.
“I think people often expect to be pushed toward surgery but that’s not the way we work,” Dr. Sedory explained. “I always like to explore all of the other options that are out there before we start talking about surgery.”
Optim’s focus is always what’s best for patients. The benefits of non-surgical procedures include little to no down time along with more mobility and much less pain.
“We help guide patients through all of the possible options that might be a benefit for them,” Dr. Sedory added.
When surgery is needed, and possible, Optim Health System surgeons utilize the most pioneering and minimally invasive treatment methods along with the latest in groundbreaking technologies.
For the surgeons, staff and the entire Optim Health System team, approaching care with compassion and willingness to serve is the cornerstone of their practice. And they are committed to providing the highest quality care in surgical, hospital, clinical, diagnostic and therapeutic services.
“They teach you in medical school that if you just listen, the patient will tell you the problem,” said Dr, Kamaleson. “That’s our focus. We listen, ask questions when necessary, then do whatever we can to help them.”