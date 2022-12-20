122022_optim1
Members of Optim’s staff in Brunswick clinic. On the back row are Tameka Jones, radiology tech, left, and Jennifer White, registered medical assistant. On the front row are Krissy Miller, practice manager, left, and Brittany Tegethoff, front desk representative.

For anyone in pain, relief is a top priority. That’s true whether the issue is caused by a chronic condition, deterioration over time or an injury. Regardless of the source, the orthopedic surgeons at Optim Health System are committed to helping patients find a solution.

The Brunswick clinic offers a number of orthopedic sub-specialties including general orthopedics, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity, and spine care. The board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons, coupled with the Health System’s impressive resources and vast provider network, allows for an unparalleled quality care for patients.

