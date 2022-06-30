Steve and Suzy Dmetruk couldn’t be more different when it comes to their approach to art.
While Steve focuses on more precision and structure with his woodworking pieces, Suzy creates abstract paintings using her thoughts and feelings. They are just complete opposites, Steve explained with a laugh.
“I’m two dimensional and he’s three,” Suzy said.
During the month of July, this husband and wife art team will have their work displayed at the Jekyll Island Arts Association gallery at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. This will be Suzy’s third and Steve’s second time showing at the Jekyll gallery. Their opening reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“I’m happy to be able to show what I do but more importantly with Suzy. I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t with Suzy,” Steve said.
The July gallery includes both abstract and representative paintings created by Suzy and different pieces carved by Steve including a memorial flag case, bowls and even the wooden frames holding Suzy’s paintings.
Steve began building Suzy’s frames because the ones she used to use were more ornate and weren’t complimentary to her work. He started making frames that were more consistent with his wife’s paintings, using the same wood and finishing for each one.
“I like to help her, and support her and if the frames make her art more sellable or more pleasant then I’m happy to do it,” Steve said.
Suzy said she has loved art since she was a little girl. After graduating from Georgia College with a degree in art education, she spent 20 years teaching art both in school and in the community. Since 2011, she and her husband have lived in the Golden Isles where Suzy finds inspiration from the local scenery.
“When I first moved here, like everybody, I painted marshes, the bridge, the lighthouse — I did it all. Then I just thought they represent much more to me than just an icon. We live in a special place that’s all about beauty, freshness and the joy the beach brings to this community,” Suzy explained. “That’s what I was trying to communicate through my art. That’s also how it became more and more abstract as years went on.”
Suzy said there will be a great variety of pieces at the Jekyll gallery in July. Several have a floral theme based on the three weeks in April Suzy spent traveling in Europe. She said seeing the tulips in Amsterdam and Claude Monet’s garden in Giverny, France, was very powerful for her.
“(Her paintings) are more about growth and how resilient flowers are to come back year after year after year. They come up and out of the earth, bloom and grow and my paintings are more about those kinds of things,” Suzy said. “That’s what I’m really trying to show.”
Steve first started tinkering with woodworking on the weekends to help relieve stress. He found that he enjoyed the activity immensely, started buying more tools and began getting into it heavily.
Steve creates a range of pieces, from grandfather clocks to rocking horses. He said he likes making more complex pieces because of the challenge.
“When woodworking, you’re in there creating something yourself and you feel the satisfaction if it comes out good,” Steve said.
Even though Steve and Suzy’s art styles are opposite, the couple enjoys their parallel interest in the arts. Suzy said she feels honored to be accepted to show her work again with her husband at the Jekyll Island Arts Association gallery.
“It’s like music to my ears when somebody really finds a connection with my pieces and it seems to me that it happens all the time, which is wonderful. Making other people happy with my work makes me happy,” Suzy said.