Pedro Carreras’ road to becoming an opera singer wasn’t exactly from point A to B. It began when he was in college, studying business.
“I’d always loved the camaraderie in chorus, and I did sing in choirs. But I was in college as a business major when the bug really bit me. I changed my major to voice performance, even though I couldn’t read music,” the tenor said with a laugh.
“The third year, I fell in love with opera itself ... just the raw, unamplified sound that opera singers create. We don’t use microphones, you know.”
Carreras started touring around the Southeast, sharing his vocal talents with audiences. He received his master’s degree from Florida State University and has been performing professionally for 12 years. Now, he’s been tapped to serve as the executive director of the Peach State Opera, based in Atlanta.
“My role as executive director is pretty new,” he concedes with a laugh. “I was just voted in Dec. 29, so it’s very new, but I have performed with the company for 10 years.”
That means Carreras has traveled to various locations to share opera with music lovers. And that includes performing in Brunswick. The company has made appearances locally for a decade, thanks to a standing invite from Golden Isles Arts and Humanities.
This year, they’re returning at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. They’ll share their latest creation, Operatizers: Dreams and Desires.
The show will blend opera, operetta and classic musical with some of theatre’s most loved arias, duets, trios and ensembles. The theme is based on the “dreamy and serene,” as well as the tumultuous and passionate. Selections include Puccini, Donizetti, Verdi, Rossini, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Bernstein and others. The production will also offer staging and narration.
“Some of the operas featured on our Operatizers: Dreams and Desires Concert are ‘The Elixir of Love,’ ‘I pagliacci,’ ‘Carmen,’ and ‘The Marriage of Figaro,’” he said.
While he is serving in a new capacity, Carreras certainly isn’t new to Brunswick. And he is looking forward to returning to the Ritz Theatre.
“I have been in Brunswick several times, and I love performing in that theatre. It’s a great space, and it’s very friendly to singers. The acoustics are especially great for opera singers,” he said.
While the showcase will offer the flavor and power of opera, it will be served up in bite-sized pieces. This, Carreras says, allows audiences to experience at taste of a variety of productions in one sitting.
“For this one, ‘Operatizers’ it’s a play on appetizers, you can get a little bit of everything. We will also have a narrator which will be incredibly helpful so audiences can understand what’s going on,” he said.
“Usually, the Peach State Opera does everything in English, but we will have some original language in this one. So it will help to break it down. Then, we will tie in some things that are not opera which is always fun and crowd-pleasing. There will be different types of musical theatre along with the opera. Audiences will get to sample several different shows. I think that format really helps to attract new people to opera.”
Tickets are still available for the production. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for GIAH nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (age 65 and up). The price increases $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each.
To purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org or the Ritz Theatre box office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. For more information, call 912-262-6934.
Heather Heath, executive director of GIAH, is hoping that all the seats will be filled for Peach State Opera’s return.
“We are always so happy to have Peach State Opera here at the Ritz. They are talented and dedicated to their art and always do an amazing job. I think their mission of providing opportunities to emerging artists to perform, and that all audiences deserve access to opera is commendable,” Heath said.
“It can be a great way for someone new to the art form to discover what it’s all about as well as give regular opera buffs a chance to see it performed live which doesn’t happen to often in our area. It will be a wonderful afternoon of music.”