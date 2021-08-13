Charity work is never easy. But the additional strain of an ongoing pandemic has made an already challenging job much more difficult. Just ask Rees Carroll.
The founder of Operation Bedspread established the nonprofit in 2012 with the goal of providing beds to local children in need of a place to sleep. It began when Carroll discovered the child he was mentoring could not stay awake in class — because he was sleeping on the floor.
Carroll rallied members of his men’s prayer group to help those secure a bed for the child and his sister. But that was just the beginning. He found out that it was a much more widespread problem than he ever imagined and since that time Operation Bedspread has focused on finding beds for little ones in need.
“We’re on bed 1,210,” he said.
While it’s staggering to imagine that more than 1,200 children are without a decent place to sleep, that’s the reality. And Carroll adds that the pandemic has only compounded the need.
“My voicemail is full of people looking for beds. With the pandemic, we’ve had more people in need. I don’t know if that’s because the kids have been home more or what, but that’s what we’ve seen,” he said. “We have had more people donating but the majority of it we haven’t been able to use.”
Due to the living conditions of those in need, in most cases only twin beds are usable. And that’s not something that is offered often.
“People have been home so they’ve been clearing out old stuff more than ever before but we’re limited on what we can take. So it’s really hard. We’ve had to throw away a lot of the stuff because we’re not able to use it,” he said.
In brighter days, Operation Bedspread had funds to purchase modest bed frames and mattresses. But, due to the pandemic, the nonprofit’s bi-annual fundraisers had to be shelved. The events, traditionally held in early fall and near the holidays, were critical in funneling much needed funds into the organization’s coffers. Going without those events, Carroll notes, has been devastating for them.
“We had a lot of donations last December, which was awesome, but ever since then it’s been really tough. It’s gone completely dry,” he said. “It’s been really hard to keep it going.”
Not only were the funds raised used to purchase new beds for children, they also helped allay the costs of picking up and delivering items. Carroll often drives a large truck to and from locations all over the county, and of course, gas costs money.
“We go through a full tank of gas picking up things,” he said.
But Carroll remains hopeful. The nonprofit is bringing back its annual Back to School BEDlam in the hopes that they will safely be able to raise money for the cause. The event is planned for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Brogen’s South on St. Simons Island. A $25 ticket provides attendees with happy hour priced beer and wine along with a selection of food. They will also enjoy live entertainment courtesy of local band Idle Hands.
“We’ll also have a raffle and a photo booth,” Carroll noted. “But it will be a good time ... very family-friendly. Brogen’s food is phenomenal and Idle Hands is great. You’ll get a band, happy hour prices and all you can eat wings for $25 — it’s not a bad deal.”
A tent will offer shelter in the event of rain so Back to School BEDlam can proceed, rain or shine. And Carroll is counting on the community to step up to support the mission as it has so many times before.
“This is our first fundraiser in two years, and we really need it to be a success,” he said.