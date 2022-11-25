Miracles seem to manifest most around the holidays. But for nonprofits like Operation Bed Spread, that magic is needed every day of the year.
It’s something Rees Carroll has come to understand all too well. The founder of the nonprofit helps those in need — mostly local children — receive a bed. Since stepping into this realm in 2012, Carroll has discovered an unending stream with requests pouring in, day in and day out.
“When I started Operation Bed Spread, I knew that there was going to be need. That said, I could never have imagined how great the need truly is. The toughest part of this job is not being able to help everyone as soon as they make a request. Funding is the main reason for that ... with so many requests, it’s impossible to fill them with used mattresses donated from the community. So, we need the money to buy new ones and that’s when the backlog starts. Right now, we have 66 kids and their families waiting on our list, a number which will continue to rise before Christmas,” he said.
The pleas Carroll receives are truly heartbreaking. A sampling of the many current requests include: Three twin beds for a family who lost their home; two twin beds for a grandmother who just took custody of her grandchildren (an 8-year-old and 19-month-old); a twin bed for a 13 year old who is sleeping on an air mattress; and four twin beds for four children who are all sharing one couch.
“That’s just a fraction of the calls,” Carroll notes. “However, it’s a big enough sample to illustrate how hard of a job that it is. All of the needs are so real and so heartbreaking, but we can only do what we can do.”
And with community support, that’s proven to be quite a lot. Since its inception, Operation Bed Spread has donated nearly 1,500 beds. While it’s an impressive feat, there’s never time for Carroll to to sit on his laurels.
”We’re at 1,478 beds, so almost 1,500 beds. It seems as though the last 11 years have flown by, and there’s always someone in need,” he said. “Honestly, reflecting makes me feel guilty for not getting the people who are in need, or who we may have missed over the years.”
But the drive to help keeps him and Operation Bed Spread going. As the Christmas season kicks into full swing, Carroll and his volunteers will be doing the same. Each year, there is typically an overflow of calls from parents hoping to get a bed for their children in time for Santa’s arrival.
That has presented an enormous challenge right on the cusp of Christmas Eve. Last year, the Brunswick-based nonprofit had a list of more than 20 children in need of beds and mere hours to raise the money to cover those costs. A desperate plea went out on Dec. 22. True to form, the Golden Isles stepped up in a big way.
“Last year, the week before Christmas was truly a miracle. We asked the community for the funds to purchase 21 bed sets, and they donated enough for us to purchase and deliver 72 sets the week before Christmas, and the two weeks after. It was incredible. The Christmas donations kept us running until the end of February,” Carroll said.
While last year’s fundraising effort was wildly successful, the constant need for beds swiftly empties the coffers. The outflow of cash makes it extremely challenging for Operation Bed Spread to get — and stay — ahead. But two upcoming events are on the horizon and Carroll hopes that they will help shepherd them through the season. First up is a holiday shopping event hosted by Marti Tolleson, owner of Two Friends in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. The boutique lifestyle store will donate 15% of net sales this Saturday (national “shop small” day) to the charity.
“As a small business, we love supporting local, small ministries. Keeping the smallest members of our community with warm, cozy beds touches our hearts in such a big way and we are happy to have supported Operation Bedspread for several years now. We love what Rees and his team are doing on a grassroots level,” Tolleson said.
For his part, Carroll is extremely grateful for the help, especially at such a critical time for his charity.
“Marti, and the Two Friends family, have been great to us over the years. We are so grateful for them. Two Friends is going to donate 15% of all (net) purchases on Saturday, Nov. 26th. That is huge for a small charity like ours,” he said.
Then, Operation Bed Spread will host its own fundraising event. Its annual Holiday BEDlam is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Ziggy Mahoney’s, 210 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $25 per person and area available at the door. The event will include music, raffles, food and happy hour priced drinks.
“Along with the help from Two Friends, we have our annual December fundraiser, Holiday BEDlam, at Ziggys, on Dec 9. As always, we expect a great turnout,” Carroll said. “Jep, and the crew at Ziggy’s, are accommodating and pull out all of the stops. They will have good for all to come to enjoy. There will also be happy hour beer and wine prices, along with, as always, our raffle. Per the usual, the raffle tickets will be $10 each and we will have two big ticket items along with smaller items. Our fundraisers are so much fun, and we all look forward to them every year.”
While Carroll is extremely thankful for these efforts, he has one more item on his Christmas wish list this year. His dream would be more people signing on to give year round.
“Over the years, our community has been great to us. I know that this year will be no different. As always, though, Im going to remind everyone that helping these kids is 365 day per year task. We encourage people to please consider donating monthly, so that we don’t have so many kids waiting on us because we are waiting on funding,” he said.