In the days leading up to Christmas, Rees Carroll and the board of Operation Bed Spread were facing insurmountable odds. The Brunswick-based nonprofit had a list of 23 children in need of beds and mere hours to raise the money to cover those costs. Otherwise, those boys and girls would be spending the night before Christmas on the floor.
But once the call went out on Dec. 22, the Golden Isles stepped up in a big way.
And Carroll is overcome with gratitude for another holiday miracle. Not only did enough donations come in to cover their $17,500 goal, more than $100,000 poured in from the Isles and beyond.
“The board and I could not be any more grateful. It was just amazing,” he said.
“We were able to get everyone who requested a bed before Thursday off the floor for Christmas. We delivered 20 sets Christmas Eve morning. We have spent about $30,000 more or less. But we’ll also have the money to get a new delivery truck which we desperately needed.”
While this Christmas fundraising push was wildly successful, the constant need for beds will soon deplete the filled coffers. Carroll says that before long the money will be gone, and they’ll be facing a similar crisis.
“I’ve had some people ask me if we were doing our Christmas bed drive again this year ... but this is something we do year-round,” Carroll said. “I don’t think some people realize that there is a constant need. We’ve had another 30 requests since Christmas day and while we had a great response ... that money won’t last long.”
The constant outflow of cash makes it extremely challenging for Operation Bed Spread to get ahead. Carroll says one thing that would help them avoid significant shortfall each year.
“What would really help us would be to have folks donate every month. It wouldn’t have to be a lot but even $20 every month would be something to help us keep the gas in the tank, keep our our trucks running and help us to keep buying beds,” he said.
“We have it available on our website, operationbedspread.org, where you can set up monthly donations. That would be so helpful. The need never stops. School may let out but houses are burning down or the women at the Glynn Community Crisis Center or Amity House (may need help).”