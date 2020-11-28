Rees Carroll’s little girl, Vaughn, is starting to understand the magic of Christmas. While she’s only 2 ½, she’s definitely starting to put the pieces together — Santa Claus, and of course, the story of Jesus’ birth.
But with little children, the presents are, naturally, a major focus. And while Vaughn is on course to have a bountiful Christmas, Carroll is acutely aware that there are so many local children who are not.
In fact, there are some that don’t event have basic necessities — like a place to sleep.
Carroll is acutely aware that there are hundreds of local children who face that reality every day. The founder of Operation Bed Spread created the nonprofit in 2012 after discovering a child he was mentoring was sleeping on the floor with his sister. Due to the uncomfortable nights and lack of adequate sleep, the student was struggling in school.
It was a heartbreaking revelation for Carroll and a fate he couldn’t imagine for his own child.
“When it comes to love for your child, I was always told that you don’t know until you know. Now that I have my little girl, I know how very true that it is. Her health and happiness mean more to me than my own life,” he said.
Once Carroll understood that there was a true need for beds for local children, he started reaching out to others in his Bible study at St. Simons United Methodist Church, who all agreed to step up to help.
That’s how the 501c3 began. And over the past eight years, the organization has supplied beds for 1,115 locals — mostly children — who would otherwise continue to want for a restful night.
“I cannot fathom the hurt that other parents feel when they are unable to provide a bed for their children. The heartache they must feel from seeing their babies sleeping on the floor has to be unbearable. Hopefully, Operation Bed Spread helps alleviate some of that pain,” Carroll said.
The anguish that families face when unable to provide a simple comfort, like a bed, is great. But it’s much more common issue than most realize, just ask Greg Jardon.
The social worker for the Glynn County School System says there are so many children here who are facing this challenge.
“I’ve been working in the community for a long time. We run into students all the time who may be in need of something ... it’s a variety of things really from clothing to furniture,” Jardon said. “It pulls at the heart strings. Most of us just can’t imagine that a child wouldn’t have a bed to sleep in.”
Carroll reached out to Jardon about Operation Bed Spread when it was first founded. And since that time, the social worker has been a key player, helping to alert the organization to those in need.
Though, there’s really never been a shortage of requests. Since the get-go, Carroll has been inundated with a steady stream of pleas from parents. But recently, those have grown louder and more desperate. The pandemic and the economic fallout has hit families hard. Many have been displaced, creating additional stress.
“It’s at an all-time high. I’ve gotten so many messages and emails ... it’s really unbelievable. The demand is greater than we’ve ever seen,” Carroll said.
It’s something that Jardon echoes.
“We do unfortunately have a growing number of families who are falling into that homelessness. They eventually find places to go but once they get there ... they don’t have the ability to provide furnishings,” Jardon said.
“And with the pandemic, we have a lot of people living to place-to-place or couch surfing. A lot of people work in the hospitality industry has really been impacted here. When the parents can’t secure their wages, they can’t provide for their children. It trickles down.”
In pre-pandemic times, Operation Bed Spread would be springing to life with a holiday-themed fundraiser that provides the vital funding to purchase and distribute new beds.
The lack of cash this year, however, puts their mission in question.
“We weren’t able to have our fundraisers this year and demand has just gone through the roof. I’d say by 75 percent,” he said. “We have about 60 on our waitlist, and we’re going to do everything we can to get them beds between now and Christmas Eve. To do that, we’re trying to raise $35,000 between now and Dec. 23.”
It’s a staggering figure but one that must be achieved if they’re going to get kids in a bed for Christmas. Another challenge complicating this year’s drive — the group is having to move to a new warehouse location.
“We have had a lot of donations, but we’re not going to be able to take donations anymore since we have to move. First United Methodist Church has let us use their warehouse, but they’re now going to use it for van storage,” he said. “We’re really grateful that they’ve let us use it for so long, but we will are having to think about that now that we are relocating.”
Operation Bed Spread is currently taking monetary to buy new beds. Carroll expects, by Christmas to have a flood of requests over the coming weeks. He’s aiming to buy 150 new bed sets.
“I really do think it’s attainable. But we’re going to have to have the community help us,” he said.
The Operation Bed Spread website breaks down what each donation goes to fund — $60 for a bed frame, $70 for a box spring or $100 for a new mattress.
“It’s all broken down there, even how much it takes for gas to fill up the truck for a delivery. People can donate through the site or by mailing us a check — 1700 Frederica Road, Suite 101-218, St. Simons Island, 31522. Every dime helps,” Carroll said. “We just can’t let these babies sleep on the floor on Christmas Eve.”