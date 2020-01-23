Opera 'Carmen' to be staged at Ritz

Evelyn Hughes has loved opera for as long as she can remember. It was something she started pursuing in college, but the music has continued to impact her life in the years that followed.
Once she retired from her collegiate teaching role, Hughes starting looking at ways that she might be able to continue sharing this passion with others.
“I was in my first opera in college so it was many, many years ago. But when I retired it occurred to me that there were many communities in Georgia and the surrounding areas who didn’t have a resident opera company,” she said.
After some encouragement from those around her, Hughes decided she would start a traveling opera company, based in the Atlanta area. That’s how the Peach State Opera was born. Since 2009, they have been traveling throughout the state, and often beyond, to share this passion with various audiences.
“Opera is just such wonderful music. The stories are so lively and theatrical — there is so much excitement around it. So we put together a troupe that could travel and take this to where there may be a lack of this type of music,” the Peach State Opera’s artistic director said.
“We actually just celebrated our 10th anniversary last year, which is very exciting,” she said.
While sharing the music was the troupe’s primary goal, they also wanted to make it as accessible as possible. To that end, all of their performances are condensed, family-friendly versions and are performed in English. The performers come from a variety of locations, including hotspots like New York City. Being based in Atlanta, though, they most often get singers from surrounding counties.
Each year the group takes their show on the road — literally. And for the past eight years, that has included a visit to Brunswick. This year will be no different. The group plans to perform Sunday at the Ritz and they will be sharing one of the most beloved operas of all time — “Carmen.” Published in 1875 by French composer Georges Bizet, the libretto or story was penned by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy, based on a novella of the same title by Prosper Mérimée.
It follows Carmen through her various whims and desires, as she enchants those around her, often leaving chaos in her wake. She meets the shy but handsome soldier Don José, who falls desperately in love with her. That love borders on obsession as he leaves his fiancée and career to pursue Carmen through the city of Seville.
The “Habanera” and “Toreador Song” from “Carmen” are among the most popular arias in all of opera and have been a part of popular culture for decades. The music of Carmen is widely acclaimed for brilliance of melody, harmony, atmosphere and orchestration, and for the skill with which Bizet musically represented the emotions and suffering of his characters.
For all of these reasons, Hughes and her company have decided to re-produce “Carmen,” which they’ll be bringing it to Brunswick this weekend.
“We decided to do ‘Carmen,’ which we did 10 years ago and it was very popular. It’s an opera that is performed all over the world, and I think the music is something that people can really relate to,” Hughes said. “It’s just so compelling. The music is thrilling as are the scenes with the crowds and the bullfight — and there are so many songs that you can just hum along to. And of course, there’s the story itself which could be pulled from the headlines today. The plot has a lot of realism to it.”
For her part, Heather Heath is excited to welcome the troupe back to town to stage this timeless production. The Peach State Opera has been sharing their talents with Brunswick and the Golden Isles since they first started making the trek in 2012.
“We enjoy bringing them back because we appreciate and support their mission of nurturing the careers of emerging opera singers and that they are Georgia-based company,” said Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities.
“Touring opera does not come this way that often and when it does can be too costly. With Peach State Opera, we have high quality that is accessible to our community.”
Providing such high quality and culturally significant music is part of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities overall mission. And Heath is excited to be able to offer something usually reserved for larger cities.
“Opera tends to remain in larger urban centers, but we know we have community that does love it. And for those that may not have ever experienced live opera, this is a perfect performance to do it with — it’s a shorter version of the opera and sung in English and performed in a more relaxed atmosphere at the Ritz,” she said.
“It is a great way to be introduced to this art form and a great opportunity to experience live opera if you are already a fan.”
While the community is clearly a fan of the troupe’s music, the group has equal affection for the city.
“We first came to Brunswick in 2012 and we’ve been invited back every year since. We are delighted to come back to Brunswick. I don’t know if it’s the climate or something in the air, but there’s something really special about Brunswick,” Hughes said with a laugh.
“Everyone — from Heather and her crew, to the hotel folks to the restaurants — is so welcoming. And of course, the audiences are incredibly welcoming to ... we’re so excited to be back.”