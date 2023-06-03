The act of baptism is held in reverence in every denomination of Christianity. And the Rev. Gregory Hughes has used it as a force for unity on St. Simons Island where his church hosts an annual open-water baptism on the beach.
“We’ve been doing this now for 27 years, and what we believe is that the baptism is more than just a church event,” the pastor of Atlanta-based True Life Ministries said. “It’s an event that everybody needs to witness because baptism is a testimony to the world that Jesus is our Lord and Savior.
“During the time (Jesus Christ) himself was baptized (by John the Baptist), people were being plagued by Rome and all the pagan gods, and he told people there was hope and that God was coming to the world … Jews, gentiles, Roman soldiers, John baptized every one. And from there, Jesus said go out to all the world.”
Different denominations have different beliefs about the role baptism plays in salvation, but it’s clear that Jesus Christ, the savior of the Christian religion, wants believers to be baptized — a sacrament in which one is submerged in water or has it sprinkled on the head, representing inner salvation and forgiveness of sin.
Jesus asked for more than that, though. He was baptized himself, and Hughes quoted the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible, in which Jesus says “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”
“Baptism is a testimony to the world,” Hughes explained. “In spite of all the things going on now, and all the negative things, we keep bringing to everyone’s attention that (Jesus) is alive and well.”
The open-water baptism will take place on June 17 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Hughes will start gathering up those who want to be baptized at 11:30 a.m., the baptism itself will happen when the tide goes out enough to get a crowd down to the water.
It’s open to the public, anyone of any denomination is welcome to come to the water and be baptized for the first time, or rededicate their lives to Jesus, Hughes said.
And the baptism typically does draw a crowd, he said. Churches from all over the state and region attend, whether Baptist, Methodist or Catholic. In fact, he typically baptizes more people who are there on vacation and just happened across the event.
A great thing about doing the event at a tourist destination like St. Simons Island is that people who may not get frequent exposure to the Christian message can see for themselves what it’s all about, he said.
“To me personally, it looks like what God send us to do is actually happening,” Hughes said.
Hughes and others will also meet up on June 15 for a meet-and-greet. At 9:30 a.m. on June 16, the church will hold some workshops on prayer and worship at Epworth by the Sea. On June 17 is the baptism, followed by a free picnic, and on June 18 Hughes will lead a worship service at Neptune Park at 11 a.m.
He’s also calling on 1,000 men to come to the beach at Neptune Park at 2 p.m. on June 16 to engage in prayer and 1,000 women to sing in worship.
“We’re going to be kneeling down before the lord and pray, all nationalities and races,” Hughes said.
The modern world struggles with the role of men, Hughes said. Absentee fathers and broken households are as commonplace as loving and healthy ones. It’s extremely important now for men to witness the role they’re supposed to play in a Christian home — leading the household in prayer, for one.
“Men need to go back to praying. They have to go back to expecting to be the ones to go before the lord in prayer,” Hughes said. “Laying down our guard, not being macho and showing that we love the lord and need him as well. Leading in prayer, it will show people that men do pray.
“I think it’s going to allow some brothers to feel the presence of God.”
Neither activity is exclusive, though. Women are welcome to come and pray with the men, and men are welcome to sing in worship with the women, he said.
The baptism takes place on Father’s Day weekend so the church can show its respect for God the Father as well, one of the holy trinity — God the Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
He also wanted to note that the intent of the event isn’t to pull people away from their own church activities.
“We don’t do this to take away from anyone’s church services, but we know as Jesus was baptized in the open, and he said. Go ye therefore and be baptized in the open, and dealing with everything — mass shootings, the economy, COVID — some people need to know that Jesus is still there, he’s saving, lives and healing people,” Hughes said.