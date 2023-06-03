The act of baptism is held in reverence in every denomination of Christianity. And the Rev. Gregory Hughes has used it as a force for unity on St. Simons Island where his church hosts an annual open-water baptism on the beach.

“We’ve been doing this now for 27 years, and what we believe is that the baptism is more than just a church event,” the pastor of Atlanta-based True Life Ministries said. “It’s an event that everybody needs to witness because baptism is a testimony to the world that Jesus is our Lord and Savior.

