Have you ever been tempted to play God? Most people would never claim to be God, but many of us are sure guilty of “playing God.” The truth is that we all struggle with the desire to be in control of our lives, and often we like to control the lives of those around us as well.
Maybe you feel like you are exempt from the God-complex, but let me ask you some questions: Do you like to call the shots? Do you have trouble when others tell you what to do? Do you want to make the rules? Would you like to decide what is wrong and what is right? Do you ever put yourself at the center of the universe? Well, that’s pretty much trying to play God.
Our desire to play God is often revealed in the form of control — controlling your life, others, and everything around you. It’s simply a desire to play God.
Even Adam and Eve struggled with the desire to play God. The Lord put them in Eden, and said they were free to do anything they wanted. His only commandment was that they not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. And what did they do? They tried to control paradise and made a beeline for the tree.
When the serpent tempted Eve with the fruit, she said the Lord had forbidden her to eat from it. The serpent told her, “For God knows that when you eat of it, your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”
Do you see the temptation he offered her? She was led to believe that she could be her own god. She thought she could make the rules. She could be just like God, just as wise as God.
And we fall for the same lie as well. We play God by denying our humanity and trying to control everyone and everything for selfish reasons. And when things don’t go our way, we get mad at God as if we are the center of the universe and should have a cosmic pass from all of our pain and problems.
There really is a God, and you are not Him (and neither am I). The quicker we can admit this the better. This means that we need to come to a few conclusions.
First of all we must realize that there is nothing we can do to change the past. You can’t change what has already happened. Perhaps you have really been hurt by others, or maybe you have made bad decisions. Some people are bound by their past. Our memories may be painful, but no amount of resentment towards others, or guilt over our sin will ever change our past. We must learn to embrace God’s forgiveness for our sins as well as forgive those who have hurt us.
Second, we have to realize that we simply have no power to change other people. We often love to manipulate and control other people, but it doesn’t help. It just hurts our relationships. We must stop trying to play God in the lives of other people. We can pray for God to change others, but we can’t seek to control and manipulate others to do what we want. It is wrong.
Last, we must realize that we are powerless of our own sin. How many times have we tried to conquer a temptation or sin in your own power? And how many times have we failed? Will-power is never enough. We need God’s grace and power to help us. In order to receive His grace and power, however, we must humble ourselves and admit our need for God.
We have to give up our desire to be God, and let Him be God in our lives. He is a much better God than you are. He has had lots of practice through the years. So let go and let God. And that’s the Word.