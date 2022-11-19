Do you remember the character Arthur Fonzarelli from the 1970s TV show “Happy Days?” He was better known as “Fonzie” or just “the Fonz.” I loved Fonzie as a kid, worshipped the Fonz as a kid. I had an imitation black leather jacket and wore white T-shirts whenever my mom let me. Fonzie was a cool cat, but he did have a problem with pride. If you remember, it was really hard for Fonzie to say the words, “I was wr-wr-wr-wr.” He couldn’t say he was WRONG!
Have you ever met someone who thought they were never wrong? While I still love the Fonz, it is very frustrating to deal with someone in real life who thinks they are always in the right. No one is always right — no one that is except God. We seem to live in a day where no one wants to admit that they are wrong. Sin is not a word spoken of much in the public arena. The culture likes to talk about “their rights” much more than their responsibilities. In the politically correct culture of tolerance, it is very taboo to tell someone that their actions and or thinking is wrong or incorrect. It reminds me of the period of Judges in ancient Israel when it is recorded that “there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes” (Judges 17:6).
God’s people had come to point of rejecting His rule over their lives and began to decide for themselves what was right. The point is that they were living immorally and out of God’s will, but declaring they were right. Instead they were actually living unrighteous lives before God.
It is not my place to tell anyone what is right or wrong; however, does God maintain that right ? If God is the creator and king over his creation, does He not have the right to decide and declare what is good, holy and right? In the last two weeks, we have seen that God is holy (without evil, sin or flaws), and that He is a just judge (He will execute perfect justice). Scripture also reveals that, He is a righteous judge and God: “The Lord is righteous in all of his ways, and kind in all of his works” (Psalm 145:17). The psalmist claims that “Righteousness and justice are the foundation of (God’s) throne” (Psalm 89:14).
What does it mean for God to be righteous? God’s righteousness is a part of his holiness that has to do with what is moral and right. Holiness is the essence of God’s character. He has no flaws or sin. He is completely separate from evil. Righteousness is how God acts out his holiness — “But the Lord of hosts is exalted in justice, and the Holy God shows himself holy in righteousness” (Isaiah 5:16). God will always act in accordance with what is right, and He himself is the final standard for what is right. As God is completely holy, only God is completely righteous.
God will never act unrighteously. He has never done anything wrong. The Lord has never made a bad decision, or had an impure thought or motive. God has never rationalized a questionable act in order to justify his bad decision. This is so important because this means we can always trust God to do the right thing by us and for us. We can also trust his Word and commands are always right. From the very beginning, Satan has sought to tempt humanity with the idea that God’s word could not be trusted. If the enemy can get us to believe that God’s word is not fully true or right, then he can more easily tempt us. He does this all the time.
And what is God’s response: “I the Lord speak truth, I declare what is right” (Isaiah 45:19). When we measure righteousness by any other standard than God and his Word, we will quickly go askew. Eventually we end up doing what is right in our own eyes. We must remember that God is holy and righteous, and therefore would never give us any command that is not absolutely and completely right.
Do you know God’s character? Yes He is loving and merciful, but He is also holy and righteous. Our God is right all the time. You can count on it. So trust and believe His Word is the right thing for you to believe and to do. And that’s the Word.