Do you remember the character Arthur Fonzarelli from the 1970s TV show “Happy Days?” He was better known as “Fonzie” or just “the Fonz.” I loved Fonzie as a kid, worshipped the Fonz as a kid. I had an imitation black leather jacket and wore white T-shirts whenever my mom let me. Fonzie was a cool cat, but he did have a problem with pride. If you remember, it was really hard for Fonzie to say the words, “I was wr-wr-wr-wr.” He couldn’t say he was WRONG!

Have you ever met someone who thought they were never wrong? While I still love the Fonz, it is very frustrating to deal with someone in real life who thinks they are always in the right. No one is always right — no one that is except God. We seem to live in a day where no one wants to admit that they are wrong. Sin is not a word spoken of much in the public arena. The culture likes to talk about “their rights” much more than their responsibilities. In the politically correct culture of tolerance, it is very taboo to tell someone that their actions and or thinking is wrong or incorrect. It reminds me of the period of Judges in ancient Israel when it is recorded that “there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes” (Judges 17:6).

