I truly hope you have been able to find some peace and fulfillment during this Christmas season. COVID-19 has changed many of our lives and plans in ways we had never imagined.
And yet the Christmas story still comes to us with fresh hope and meaning for our lives. 2000 years ago, Jesus Christ, the light of life, the true light entered into the darkness of our world. And the light of Christ remains. His light will not burn out, but will burn brightly through all of eternity.
The light of Christ cannot be quenched by COVID, politics, or Satan himself. Jesus endures. He has changed history, and He still changes lives. I hope you will say Yes to Him this year. I want to share this brief reflection of the power of Jesus life attributed to the Rev. James Allan Francis from his Christmas reflections from 1926. There has never quite been a life like the life of Jesus.
One Solitary Life
He was born in an obscure village, a child of a peasant woman.
He worked in a carpenter shop until He was thirty,
Then became an itinerant preacher.
He never wrote a book.
He never held an office.
He never did one thing that usually accompanies greatness.
He had no credentials but Himself.
While still a young man, public opinion turned against Him.
His friends ran away.
One denied Him.
He went through the mockery of a trial.
He was nailed to a cross between two thieves.
His executioners gambled for His only piece of property — His coat.
He was laid in a borrowed grave.
Nineteen wide centuries have come and gone.
Today He is the centerpiece of the human race.
All the armies that ever marched,
All the navies that ever sailed,
All the parliaments that ever sat,
And all the kings that ever reigned put together,
have not affected the life of man upon this earth as powerfully as that
One Solitary Life. Amen!
Thank God for that life. For the life of Jesus is the true light that gives light to all people. May the light of Christ shine brightly in your heart and life this year! God bless.
And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@ sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.