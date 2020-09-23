With the return of football and temperatures dipping into the 60s, all signs are pointing to the arrival of fall. But, as residents of South Georgia well know — that can be a fleeting thing. So it’s best to take advantage while one has the chance.
Ally Moline and the team at Silver Bluff Brewery are certainly embracing it. The Newcastle Street location opened its doors in July and has been going gangbusters ever since.
But, so far, they haven’t hosted a full-fledged event. That is, until now. Silver Bluff will hold an Oktoberfest from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will include entertainment, a new beer created for the occasion plus dishes from a St. Simons-based restaurant.
“For Oktoberfest, we will have a live German band. Certified Burgers serving homemade bratwursts, curry wurst, pretzels and schnitzel. And of course, the release of the Silver Bluff festbier,” she said.
The $20 admission fee will include a keepsake glass and a pour of the new brew. Thanks to assistance from the Downtown Development Authority, Newcastle Street will be closed to traffic to ensure plenty of room for guests to walk around and space out, Moline adds.
Silver Bluff’s neighbors Bardelous and Tipsy McSway’s will also be serving the Oktoberfest beer.
The festbier offers a smooth yet sweet, moderate maltiness with notes of toast and moderate floral hops.
The brewery’s other popular creations will also be on tap to try. That includes its Golden Ale, an easy drinking, lighter beer that’s perfect for a round of golf or a day at the beach. There’s also the American Pale Ale, which as the title indicates, is a deep golden, slightly hoppy blend that features notes of tropical fruit and pine. Their American IPA also offers a bit of hoppy goodness and a strong malt backbone. Another of Silver Bluff’s year-round brews is its Mexican Lager. This amber beer combines bold yet smooth flavor that is crisp, refreshing and perfect to pair with spicy foods.
While they do not craft plates at the brewery, Silver Bluff has partnered with a number of downtown hotspots who deliver food to patrons at the brewery.
Creating those relationships has allowed the brewery team to serve up a variety of dishes to customers who enjoy the meals in either Silver Bluff’s expansive taproom or outside in the landscaped beer garden. Either location offers plenty of space for corona-era social distancing. And, Moline notes, things have gone well despite the pandemic.
“Business is great,” she said.