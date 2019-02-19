Octogenerian finds her happy place

At 76, Creta Carter Nichols was the picture of health, or so it seemed. She exercised, ate healthy and enjoyed a vibrant social life. So she wasn’t overly concerned in April 2013, when a pain spread across her chest at shoulder height. After all, she had none of the classic heart attack symptoms. Still, Nichols was concerned enough to follow-up with her doctor. All of her tests were normal, except for a blood enzyme test, which showed she had experienced a heart attack.
“With my healthy lifestyle, I couldn’t believe it,” says Nichols. “But my cardiologist said, ‘Family history is hard to beat.’”
Nichols later discovered that women don’t always exhibit the “classic” heart attack symptom of crushing chest pain that radiates down one arm. Their pain may feel more like uncomfortable fullness and may be accompanied by shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain. Men, in addition to chest pain, can have pain in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach, cold sweats, nausea, lightheadedness or shortness of breath. Everyone reacts differently, so it’s best to call 9-1-1 and get to the hospital right away.
After having three heart catheterizations and two stents, Nichols found a resource that sustains her to this day. Since 1986, the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program on the Brunswick Campus has been helping patients improve their heart and lung function, physical stamina and overall health.
The program offers three phases. Phase I, which begins when a patient is hospitalized for a respiratory or cardiac condition, includes symptom assessment, treatment options, coping strategies and educational sessions on diet and nutrition. Once discharged, patients move into Phase II: a medically prescribed and monitored exercise and education program. When patients graduate from Phase II, they have the option to continue their exercise routine in the maintenance program, known as Phase III. This phase offers patients the opportunity to continue improving their health in a clinical setting, but with limited monitoring and supervision.
“Our nurses monitor patients’ blood pressure, heart rhythm and oxygen saturation before, during and after rehabilitation exercises,” says Valory Peeples, MBA, RRT, director, Cardiopulmonary Services. For patients recovering from a life-threatening cardiac event, that’s essential.
“When you’re there, you’re reassured,” says Nichols. “The staff and my peers are so encouraging. It’s a happy place. I regained confidence in my body and knew rehab was healing my heart.”
A New Identity
As Nichols’ strength and stamina improved, her mind shifted from identifying as a heart attack victim to wellness. Her experience was so positive, she stayed on for Phase III. For a monthly membership fee, she can access the workout facility, staff expertise and health education classes. Three mornings a week, she rotates between the elliptical, treadmill and rowing machine. “At 82, I don’t run anymore, but I do jog on the treadmill for two minutes just to prove to myself that I can!”
While not every octogenarian is as fit as Nichols, the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program welcomes all ages and abilities. “Some participants have exercised here for 20 years, but newcomers are equally welcome. It’s like a family,” Peeples says.
When she considers her own transformation, no one is more grateful for the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program than Nichols. When first diagnosed, she wept. “I did not want to be identified as a heart attack victim. I’ve now become a self-appointed ambassador for the program.” Nichols tells others in her community about the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program and encourages them to restore their health and to get involved doing something they love. A worthy role model, Nichols practices what she preaches. “The program is absolutely wonderful. I’ve been to Africa four times since my heart attack, I’ve volunteered in the community and I ride bikes with my grandchildren.”
Located at 2415 Parkwood Drive, on the first floor of the Health System’s Brunswick Campus, the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. Program services are usually covered by most insurance companies, but physician referral and copayments may be required.
For more information about the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program, please call 912-466-1100.