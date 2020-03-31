Occupational Therapy Restores Function and Independence

To raise awareness for Occupational Therapy Month, in April, two Southeast Georgia Health System therapists discuss how their specialty differs from and complements physical therapy (PT) and how it improves life after an injury, illness or hospitalization.
Michelle Fort recalls the exact moment she decided to become an occupational therapist. “My uncle had a stroke at age 42. He gave occupational therapy (OT) most of the credit for helping him regain his independence and marry the woman he’d proposed to before the stroke.” Fort was 29 at the time and never looked back. “I’ve been an OT for 21 years,” she says. She currently helps people regain upper extremity function at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Care Center on the Camden Campus.
Craig Love admits that he based his decision to go into Occupational Therapy on a short description he read while attending Clayton State College in Morrow, Georgia. Even though Love really didn’t know what he was getting into at the time, he states “God knew what He was doing when he guided me to this profession, and I’m so grateful for what has been a rewarding career!” Love provides rehabilitation services at the Senior Care Center-Brunswick and feels very fortunate for being able to work with a wonderful team of therapists. “I believe it’s an immense honor in getting to help my patients during what usually is a low point in their life.”
How PT and OT Differ
“Physical therapy focuses more on the lower body and the way people walk, and primarily uses an exercise manual approach in trying to build range of motion and strength. A good occupational therapy treatment is one that is ‘activity based,’ with the result of the treatment being that something was accomplished and that the client becomes more independent in some aspect of their ‘Activities of Daily Living’,” explains Love. These activities are in, but not limited to, the areas of the client’s work, leisure, or self-care, making Occupational Therapy a very holistic profession.
“We complement PT when a patient is tasked with learning how to do daily activities, such as walking to gather items needed to perform grooming/oral hygiene; cooking, washing or putting away dishes; and on many occasions gathering clothing in preparation of dressing. Most commonly, we provide therapy that will assist with balance while standing to pull-up their pants,” Ms. Fort says.
Both hospital campuses also offer speech therapy which helps patients recover speech, swallowing or feeding skills after a stroke or other impairment.
Treating the Whole Person
Love describes his approach to OT. “First, I focus on trying to restore a person’s ability to complete a certain task, and if the patient’s body just cannot get to this point, then I move towards helping them compensate for their impairment or disability. I also teach patients about adapting or structuring their environment in order to promote independence. For example, use of adaptive equipment in the bathroom, to adjusting lighting, or to helping modify the environment for wheelchair accessibility.”
At the Senior Care Center, Love also spends a lot of time with family members in helping them get the equipment they need, and teaching the skills needed to take care of their loved ones at home. “OT is an all-encompassing profession. Even if someone can’t walk or care for themselves like they would like to anymore, we look deeper into their situation and try to improve their quality of life in any way we can.”
OT takes place in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, homes and outpatient rehabilitation centers. Fort has also brought OT to “unconventional” settings like dental offices and warehouses. Her focus on upper extremities helps those affected by repetitive work injuries, accidents and neurological damage. She recalls a patient who lacerated her thumb on a broken crockpot. “She had started a craft business and could not use her hand to crochet or dye fabrics and was falling behind on orders. With OT and months of hard work, she resumed her passion of making assorted color scarfs for her customers.”
In addition to upper extremity, Fort also focuses on improving quality of life by restoring skills lost or limited by deficits that affect a person’s independence of daily activities. Fort states. Occupational therapy is an evolving profession that helps people build skills after injury, disease or impairment. We accomplish this through education, training and doing tasks that help them become their best self.”
Fortunately for Southeast Georgia residents wanting to recover function and independence, Michelle Fort and Craig Love have found their calling.
