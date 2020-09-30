Boiled peanuts are a staple food here in the South, especially during the fall and football season. One may call them the international food of friendship.
At least that’s what co-owner of Nuttin’ Better Peanut Company Mark Hanna said, and it’s the perfect way to describe boiled peanuts.
From being the first Georgia brewmaster at St. Simons Brewing Co. to working with the Southern Soul guys, Hanna has left his mark here on the Golden Isles in multiple ways.
He moved to South Carolina from Canada with his family as an infant. His older brothers were used to Canadian cuisine and boiled peanuts, among other things, weren’t on the menu.
“We didn’t eat that kind of stuff,” Hanna said. “I didn’t eat grits growing up. I had to discovered grits on my own when I was like six or seven — we ate cream of wheat and oatmeal, those Canadian foods.”
Hanna said once he found boiled peanuts, he’d take them home to Canada, and while he’d get called a hillbilly for liking them (they were still eaten).
He stumbled upon greatness while caring for his mother back in 2009.
He began the story by saying his family always had a garden, so he chose to make some collard greens. After being in the South a while, Hanna knew to save that pot liquor.
“That was a big thing at Southern Soul; they always save the pot liquor to do something with. So I was at the grocery store that day, and I saw some boiled peanuts, and I said oh, I’ll cook some boiled peanuts, not thinking about the pot liquor,” Hanna said. “When I got home, I saw it sitting there, and it was like a Reese’s Peanut Butter moment. They turned out to be really good.”
Hanna created something delicious by just trying something new, and after getting voted into the top-10 things to try at a Charleston food festival — the light bulb went off in his head.
“So that when it occurred to go into business more and sell them from there,” Hanna said.
A few short months ago, he made some peanuts for his partner Scott Wolfes and his girlfriend. After realizing they had a great product, they decided to start Nuttin’ Better Peanut Co.
Hanna said they thought about naming it Down South Peanut Co., but it just hit him while out driving through Brunswick one day.
“I was just like, nothing better but like N-U-T-T-I-N Better and the name hit,” Hanna said. “I think it’s kind of unique, and it’s funny too.”
Despite only being open around three months, he’s already come up with a dozen or so flavors.
“We got a lot of really unique ones,” Hanna said. “We do the ‘soul dust’ one with Southern Soul’s Soul Rub. It’s super popular. I do a grape juice and grape jelly, so when you eat, it turns into peanut butter and jelly in your mouth. — those are great. I make some brown sugar sweet tea, and we leave them in a heavy brine, so when you bite into it, you get a little shot of a sweet tea inside the nut.”
Hanna said he also made some ranch-flavored ones for a ranch-loving coworker who didn’t like boiled peanuts. He’s made low country boil flavored peanuts as well. In fact, there didn’t seem to be a flavor he wasn’t willing to try.
“I do some in salt and vinegar, too,” Hanna said. “I’ll take some of the salted ones and then do a heavily soaked vinegar in some other ones, so as you’re eating — it makes salt and vinegar. So you have to keep eating them to keep the flavor balanced to it. It’s pretty cool.”
Hanna said they get their peanuts from Hampton Farms in Georgia, but they also go into North Carolina, South Carolina and even Virginia to get them. He said peanuts are so versatile and something that unifies people. Not just at tailgates but in general.
“It’s something you stand over cooking too, so the whole allure of this hot pot cooking when it’s cold weather,” Hanna said. “It’s like the same thing like a grill — people stand around and watch it. It’s not doing anything at all but cooking. It’s something that unifies people. It’s also has a universal appeal as well. And it’s served hot too, so that comfort food of it being a hot thing on a cold day.”
There is a science to making boiled peanuts, Hanna said, but it’s more along the lines of intuition — like a grandmother’s famous recipe that only she can get right.
Hanna said it’s hard at first, but with enough practice, anyone can do it.
“You’ve done it in repetition, and you see what works,” Hanna said. “You try a couple of different techniques until you perfect it right. It might not taste as good as you’d like (so you think) — oh, I can boil this a little bit longer, or spice or whatever, there’s only a few things that you can tweak in it. It doesn’t take long, and it turns into an intuition after a while.”
Here in Georgia, there are boiled peanut stands sprinkled all over, and when you see one, at least in my personal preference, you stop and try them. There was a stand near Athens where we got ours from before games. Hanna said he feels like that’s what is so transcendent about boiled peanuts — every walk of life enjoys them.
“You can see somebody riding along in a $150,000 car, and they’ll let boiled peanut shells be in their car — you can’t do anything else, you can’t drink in the car or anything like that, but you can eat boiled peanuts in their car,” Hanna said. “Or there is the old pickup truck that the 90-year-old man has been driving for 70 years — he stops and gets boiled peanuts too. There’s a commonality too in the food because it’s been around for so long.”
He compared the boiled peanut to barbecue, and I have to agree. While every barbecue is different, it’s all good.
“You’ll know you’ll try because it might taste different,” Hanna said.
“So I think that’s why I’m having such a good symbiotic relationship with Southern Soul with the boiled peanut — especially using their rub. It’s brought those two together. It’s kind of neat to see the growth of that and how it’s been accepted by people — that’s how you can tell if you got anything good.”
There are even more flavors in the works, and Hanna is always down to try new recipes. While Nuttin’ Better Peanut Co. is a budding new business, they’ve already acquired some regulars — even naming a couple of flavors after them.
With Southern Soul’s stamp of approval, there is no telling how big they could make it.
They’re currently selling peanuts at Southern Soul on Saturdays and Sundays. Hanna said they’re in the process of getting a website together and eventually a mailing system so that they can send cooked and raw, boiled peanuts all over so everyone can enjoy them. People can also start getting them throughout the week at Southern Soul or Frosty’s.
For now, follow them on their Facebook or Instagram pages at Nuttin’ Better Peanut Co. to be on the lookout for new flavors and updates on everything.
There even could be a flavor for the upcoming Georgia-Florida weekend.