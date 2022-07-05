For patients facing a cancer battle, support is critical. While top-tier medical care is of the utmost importance, there are various aspects of a person’s wellbeing which also must be addressed.
It’s something that Caitlin Benda, MBA, MS, RD, CSO, LDN understands well. As a registered dietitian and Board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition, she knows that providing nutritional guidance is also key.
“Nutrition can have a huge impact in all areas of our lives, but for individuals facing a cancer diagnosis, it becomes even more critical,” she said.
It’s Benda’s mission to help her patients better understand the role nutrition plays in the treatment of cancer and how it can ultimately impact well-being and the success of treatment. To do that, she works with the American Oncology Network, offering nutrition visits for patients seen in community oncology practices throughout Georgia and Maryland.
Locally, Benda teams up with Dr. Antonio Moran at Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants in Brunswick to offer free nutritional guidance to patients at various points on their cancer journey. Many individuals come into a cancer diagnosis already experiencing nutrition deficits, while others develop challenges with eating, drinking, or maintaining weight during treatment. Others have general questions about nutrition and cancer or may be looking to improve their health to help decrease risk of recurrence.
While nutrition plays an important role throughout the cancer journey, Benda is quick to point out that current research does not support a cause-and-effect relationship between nutrition and cancer.
“As I always say, cancer is a 1,000-piece puzzle. We know that diet, nutrition, and physical activity play a role in the risk for developing several types of cancer, but it’s one of many different risk factors, though one that’s considered to be modifiable, so it’s more under our control than some others”, she said.
She went on to emphasize the importance of maintaining nutritional status during cancer treatments.
“It’s common for people to think ‘well, I have weight to lose,’ but any unintentional weight loss is undesirable as it can signify underlying changes in body composition and loss of lean body mass. Even a small amount of unintentional weight loss can lead to a reduced tolerance to treatment or unplanned breaks or changes in the treatment regimen, ultimately impacting the efficacy and outcomes of the prescribed treatments. So, we are really encouraging people to focus on maintaining their weight during treatment and to focus on healthy, intentional weight loss if appropriate after treatment has ended.”
When someone is losing weight or is unable to adequately fuel their body, malnutrition is also a real possibility, and a concerning one at that. Malnutrition, Benda said, is associated with negative treatment outcomes and is therefore something that is key to prevent or to try to treat during treatment.
“It’s really important for us to be able to meet our calorie and protein needs, which are often elevated during cancer treatments. Given that appetite loss and barriers to eating or drinking are common while going through cancer treatments, we often have to be creative in how we work with patients to do that,” she said. “Treatment related side effects are usually quick to occur and change frequently throughout treatment, and people don’t always know what to eat to avoid exacerbating the side effects or to help them feel their best. Ultimately, this can result in reduced intake, leading to unintentional weight loss, loss of lean body mass, and malnutrition.”
For all of those reasons, Benda feels that it’s important to have a nutritional ally. She and her team of five dietitians connect through a variety of mediums to offer that support to patients across the country.
“I do work very closely with Dr. Moran and his team. They directly refer patients to me for a variety of reasons, and even though I am not physically located in the office, I am in frequent communication with the team so rarely miss a beat,” she said.
“I am able to connect with patients remotely via a secure telehealth platform or over the phone, depending on an individual’s preference. I also routinely share handouts and other resources with patients and am available for follow up as desired by the patient. It all depends on what they need.”
Benda understands that those needs can be very different from one patient to the next. That’s why she offers individualized nutrition care plans and recommendations that allow patients to regain a sense of control amidst what can be a difficult and chaotic period.
“We really want to be able to offer each patient what they need to be successful. I routinely tell patients that my job is to provide them with the tools that I think they may need, and it’s their job to take those tools and see how they will work for them,” she said.
Benda is grateful for the opportunity to share her vast set of tools with patients and is especially glad that her services are available free of charge.
“Cancer is not a cheap disease to treat, so to be able to provide support to patients at no additional cost is so important to me,” she said.
For patients of Dr. Moran, connecting with Benda is simple. Her contact information is available at the Brunswick office and Moran’s team also offers referrals for their patients to utilize the nutritional program.
Through this collaboration both Moran and Benda hope to offer patients another layer of support as well as a pathway to healing.