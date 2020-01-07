Happy New Year!
Here we are again — setting lofty goals for ourselves in 2020, only to lose heart and give them up. Often we benefit most from a series of small do-able changes verses a lifestyle overhaul. Samantha Meeks Family Practice would like to assist you in setting realistic health goals that address your areas of concern. We will provide you with the tools and encouragement you need for success
Common areas of concern include: weight, blood pressure, blood sugar or migraines or motivation. Maybe you are where you need to be, we can help you maintain your health by helping you identify any needed preventive care, monitoring identified conditions or making referrals to other professionals as needed.
Samantha Meeks Family Practice is committed to supporting our community needs as well. Samantha is available to speak with your organization or groups. She can speak with womens church groups, literary groups, assisted living and retirement residents, and many others.
If you have a professional or social group interested in a specific topic, let us know, we are happy to provide an informal, lighthearted presentation.
Topics may include basic medical information, preventive care, or specific disease processes.
Topics often requested include: HTN, diabetes, thyroid conditions, anxiety/depression/OCD and obesity, the basics of proper lifting techniques, reducing the spread of infection, and of course, a question and answer time.
Likewise if you are an employer, we can help you keep your workforce as healthy as possible. We would love to meet with your employees.
We can offer your employees a sit down presentation, where they are welcome to come and go, called a lunch-and-learn or an area set up for your employees to ask questions during lunch breaks.
We are also able to work with shift schedules, meeting before and after work assignments.
If you are planning a health Fair for your employees, we would love to join you in supporting your workforce. We can offer information booth (topics you request), interactive booths, cholesterol checks, blood pressure and blood glucose checks, as well as basic vital signs and bio-metric measurements.
Remember, whether you are an individual, a family, a group, or an employer — when you are ready to implement low to no-cost changes to improve your health, Call Samantha Meeks Family Practice at 912-574-5838.
Samantha Meeks Family Practice is open 9-5 Monday through Friday. We are accepting new patients, and most insurances accepted, as well as self-pay.