“Could you not keep watch with me for one hour?” (Jesus) asked Peter. “Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation.”
These words were spoken to Peter during one of Jesus’ greatest trials. He was in the garden of Gethsemane and knew the cross was before him. He had asked his friends to be there to comfort him and support him — but they had fallen asleep on the job. They were not able to stay awake during a critical time when their master was calling on them.
Many today would say the church is like Peter and the rest of the disciples. We have fallen asleep on the job while the world stands in great need morally and spiritually. We have given into the temptations of this world, and our hearts have grown cold and prayer-less. I must admit that I have often been convicted of my own spiritual indifference. How about you?
In Ezekiel 22:30, God said, “I looked for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found none.” The common interpretation of this passage is that God was looking for someone to intercede (pray) to God on behalf of the people. I have no doubt that God is still looking for people who will “stand in the gap.” The “gap” refers to the moral and spiritual destitution of the people that creates a separation and distance between them and God. The intercessor’s role was to stand in that gap so to speak and seek God’s mercy and forgiveness for the people. The intercessor would cry for God to turn the hearts of the people away from wickedness and back toward righteousness, and withhold judgment on the land.
The problem in Ezekiel’s time was that no one was found to “stand in the gap” and intercede. There were no intercessors to seek God for the people. I don’t think we can overestimate the importance of prayer and intercession in the eyes of God. What if there are some things God just cannot or will not do except in response to prayer? I think there is a much greater level of protection and blessing when there is a group of people who pray.
Does God have anyone to stand in the gap here in our country? In your community? In your neighborhood? What if the solution to lowering crime is not found in greater gun control but spiritual and moral renewal in our land? What if God could do what the government could never do — change hearts and cause people to love their neighbors as themselves? Could it be that God is looking for men and women to stand in the gap during this hour of our nation’s history?
I saw the following quote not too long ago: “America, if there was ever a time we needed prayer, it is now. But if there was ever a time when prayerlessness ruled a people, it is now. Somehow we must find the courage to unite. We must set aside color, age, denominational tags, our secondary agendas and economic status. America, we must pray.”
The Enemy has done enough to divide our country this year — even the church. We have been fighting over COVID protocols, social justice, CRT, politics and more. I believe each of those have need for serious discussion as they are important issues. It seems as if the church has lost her focus in a fog of confusion and rhetoric. We are all unrighteous and unworthy. We are all desperate for a move of God, but only the church can come together in the name of Jesus and call upon our Heavenly Father for a move of God. History has recorded revivals and moves of the Spirit that has transformed communities and countries. Scripture and history tell us that God is able, but we must come to the end of ourselves and be a part of a faithful remnant that prays.
Enough! We must tell the enemy of our souls, “Enough!” We must look to one another in the body of Christ and say, “Enough! Enough of this criticism, judgmental-ness, back-biting and small-minded church politics. We must come together and seek a move of God.”
Let us quit playing church. Let us quit thinking the church is about us and our preferences. Let us hit our knees and cry out for a move of God.
God’s word says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (II Chronicles 7:13-14).
Democrats nor Republicans will heal our land. Only the hand of God, but He is seeking intercessors who will stand in the Gap and pray. And that’s the Word.