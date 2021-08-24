Shopping for school supplies, taking end of summer family vacations, picking out the first day of school outfits. Back to school season is an exciting time, full of bustling energy as parents roundup last-minute items and kids try to squeeze in one more day of fun in the sun.
But as students begin the new school year, rates of COVID-19 infections are rising as the Delta strain continues to spread, causing severe symptoms, hospitalizations and sometimes death among children and adolescents. Still, studies have shown that children learn best in an in-person educational environment where they can socialize and interact with teachers and peers. Southeast Georgia Health System wants to remind parents that the COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool available to protect their child’s health and their upcoming school year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine. Julianne Temple, a certified pediatric nurse practitioner at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates’ Community Care Center-Pediatrics, strongly recommends that parents vaccinate their children. Her 12-year-old daughter was vaccinated in May 2021.
“More and more children are being hospitalized with COVID-19, and this will continue to rise unless we do a better job to increase immunity,” states Temple. “I often tell my patients that my job is to do my best to keep them healthy and out of the hospital. An easy way to do this is with vaccines.”
There are several myths regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and its possible side effects. Temple encourages parents and patients to consider the source of information and to always address any questions they have with healthcare professionals.
“I have heard concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine impacting future fertility. These myths are unfounded,” states Temple. “There is no evidence to support that female or male infertility problems are side effects of any vaccine, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Temple assures parents that the vaccine is safe and effective. “The COVID-19 vaccine has been used under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, including studies in adolescents. Furthermore, the COVID-19 vaccine cannot infect an individual with coronavirus, as there is no live virus in the vaccine.”
For adolescents who have recovered from COVID-19, the vaccine can help boost their immunity and protect them from future infections, which means more time spent being a kid. “While there may be some side effects after receiving the vaccine, these are signs that the body is building protection, just as we see a low-grade fever in infants after receiving routine vaccinations. These side effects are expected and should go away within a few days,” explains Temple.
As parents consider the facts regarding the COVID-19 vaccination in adolescents, it’s important to remember that mental development is just as important as physical health. “The COVID-19 vaccination will protect our children’s health and help keep them in school with their classmates. The quicker we can achieve community immunity, the sooner we can put the days of virtual learning behind us,” says Temple.
Southeast Georgia Health System offers the Pfizer vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. Schedule your or your family’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment by visiting sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.