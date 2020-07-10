Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order during Georgia’s first wave of the coronavirus has resulted in a surge of mostly new and once-read books at the Brunswick library.
Typically, rare books are decades old, but, when it comes to book donations, the newer titles tend to be sparse. The newer book section at the Marshes of Glynn downtown library has more books than ever that were copyrighted in the past 18 months.
Margie Young, a member and volunteer of the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, said the donations have stepped up since the organization reopened the bookstore.
“We’ve had donations every day,’’ often left at the back door, Young said. “We hadn’t seen a 2020 book until we reopened.”
Friends president Mila Bouts said the store has brought in $1,590 in sales that will go toward library materials.
“We are just so pleased. People have missed us,’’ she said.
They don’t know the original sources of the like-new books, but Young and Bouts have speculated they were bought online.
The donated books are not just unpacked and placed straight on the shelves. They’re quarantined a day and then cleaned before being put up for sale.
One man brought in more than 50 recent publications all but a few of which were hardbacks and then spent $51 on 37 new books.
There are sometimes unsaleable and likely accidental donations such as the single black, kilted men’s loafer that came in a bag of books.
During the library’s shutdown, Friend’s members cleaned the store and the donated books.
“There were days when we would have 10 or more boxes sitting there when we got here,’’ Bouts said.
There was also some serendipity when an unwanted donation met an usual buyer.
“Someone donated a set of encyclopedias. We have a hard time giving those away. A young man came in and said he wanted to read them. We sold the set for $10,’’ Bouts said.
Some unusual books go into the semi-annual used book sales at the library, but the spring sale canceled this year because of the coronavirus and the books stacked up.
“We’ve had some obscure books. We had one that sold for $139,’’ Bouts said.
Any unsold books are packed up and sent to ThriftBooks, an online used book dealer.
“Our last check from ThriftBooks was $600,’’ Bouts said.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island also had to cancel its spring sale in May because of COVID-19 and has been unable to reopen its used book store while complying with social distancing guidelines, said George Ragsdale, president of the guild.
The 400-square-foot store with its brimming shelves is too small for more than one person at a time, and that one person is the worker, he said.
One of the Guild’s members suggested offering all the books in the store online for local people to find good books at bargain prices, Ragsdale said.
Since June 1, people have been able to browse on their computers, make selections and pick books up and pay for them outside the store between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, he said. The online sales are at https://www.librarycat.org/lib/LitGuildSSI.
Even though the book sale in the atrium in front of the library was canceled, the Guild still was able to donate $15,000 to the St. Simons Library for books and other reading materials.
The Guild plans continue online sales until the book store reopens, but there is no date for that.
Apparently word that the store hasn’t reopened has not reached all the potential buyers, Ragsdale said.
“It’s a little unfortunate. Saturday, we had a dozen people who wanted to browse, but we couldn’t let them in,’’ he said.
The cancellation of the big, open air sales on St. Simons has created another issue.
“We’re experiencing a storage problem,” Ragsdale said.