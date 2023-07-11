Dr. Sage Campione’s goal has always been to go the extra mile for her patients. It’s been her mission since she first began practicing chiropractic and general wellness care decades ago.
Today, her practice, Concierge Wellness Care, is located at 282 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island. There, she offers a natural, holistic and functional approach to medicine.
But that also often incorporates the latest in technology. One of the modalities that she employs is laser light therapy.
Light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation (PBM), low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or cold laser therapy, is a non-invasive treatment that uses low-intensity light to stimulate cellular function. It is emerging as one of the safest and most effective treatments for acute and chronic pain, including neuropathic pain.
“It’s a physician grade laser, a class four, so there is more power. It’s main objective is to reduce pain and inflammation,” Dr. Campione said.
“Going back to biology class, mitochondria has ‘food,’ which is ATP. It helps to produce more ATP for the mitochondria. And when it gets more food ... it’s a machine. It works more productively and more successfully.”
This deep cellular healing can aid a number of conditions, from post-surgical care to athletic injuries.
“It speeds recovery, especially post-op, and is great for general athletic injuries. When I was in Tampa, I saw a lot of ironmen and triathletes. It was great to get them back on their feet from sprained ankles or jammed shoulders,” she said.
“The laser speeds up the body’s healing process to ‘Star Trek’ speed. It’s also great for those who aren’t candidates for surgery. It’s faster healing.”
Dr. Campione has seen dramatic results with patients, even after one use. The treatments build on each other with tissue regeneration and growth continuing for 24 hours after a session. And because of this, the results are felt almost immediately.
“It works really fast,” Dr. Campione says. “Plus, it’s totally painless. I’ve had patients come in who didn’t even know we’d started ... and the treatment had already started.”
• Read on to discover 10 key benefits of laser therapy
1. Anti-Inflammatory: Laser therapy has an anti-edema effect by activating the lymphatic drainage system which decreases swelling caused by bruising or inflammation.
2. Analgesic: Laser therapy has a beneficial effect on nerve cells. It blocks pain transmitted by these cells to the brain which decreases nerve sensitivity.
3. Accelerated Tissue Repair and Cell Growth: Photons of light from lasers penetrate deeply into tissue and accelerate cellular reproduction and growth, repairing damaged cells faster.
4. Improved Vascular Activity: Laser light will significantly increase the formation of new capillaries in damaged tissue which speeds up the healing process, closes wounds quickly and reduces scar tissue.
5. Increases Metabolic Activity: Laser therapy creates higher outputs of specific enzymes, greater oxygen and food particle loads for blood cells.
6. Trigger Points and Acupuncture Points: Laser therapy stimulates muscle trigger points and acupuncture points on a noninvasive basis providing musculoskeletal pain relief.
7. Reduced Fibrous Tissue Formation: Laser therapy reduces the formation of scar tissue following tissue damage from cuts, scratches, burns or surgery.
8. Improved Nerve Function: Slow recovery of nerve functions in damaged tissue can result in numbness and impaired limbs. Laser light speeds the process of nerve cell reconnection and increase the amplitude of action potentials to optimize muscle healing.
9. Immunoregulation: Laser light has a direct effect on immunity status by stimulating immunoglobulins and lymphocytes. Laser emissions are absorbed by chromophores (molecule enzymes) that react to laser light. Upon exposure to the laser, the enzyme flavomononucleotide is activated and starts the production of ATP (adenosine- triphosphate), which is the major carrier of cell energy and the energy source for all chemical reactions in the cells.
10. Faster Wound Healing: Laser light stimulates fibroblast development in damaged tissue. Fibroblasts are the building blocks of collagen, which is the essential protein required to replace old tissue or to repair tissue injuries. As a result, laser therapy is effective post surgically and in the treatment of open wounds and burns.