Back in 2019, Chandra Kendall was perusing Facebook when she noticed a thread. There was a stray dog that was running loose in town.
A lifelong animal lover, Kendall was immediately invested in the dog’s fate and she kept track of the sightings, which eventually led to Glynn County Animal Control. That’s when she was learned about the poor canine’s horrific history.
“Information about him came to light and he had been beaten by a baseball bat by his owner and had a broken jaw. I went to GCAS to see him and to potentially foster him. I was told that GCAS would not be able to spend the money to get him the jaw surgery he needed, and he would most likely be euthanized,” she recalled.
Kendall couldn’t bear that thought. After everything he’d suffered, she wanted to help him find a happy ending. That’s when she reached out to a local nonprofit, No Kill Glynn County.
Formed in 2013, the group is dedicated to helping cats and dogs find loving homes. They also step up to assist pet owners who might not be able to afford certain treatments, vaccines, or even food.
She was hopeful that No Kill Glynn County might be able to help in this situation.
“I reached out to (them) to help with his jaw surgery, and they found a rescue in Virginia for him. He is now in a loving home and did not need the surgery,” she said.
That experience sparked something in Kendall, and she became a dedicated volunteer. And since that time, she’s seen firsthand the incredible difference that they make in the lives of animals.
“Seeing an animal barely hanging on to life recuperate and go to a happy home, and seeing a shelter dog’s personality change from stressed to loving when they get to their rescue and ultimately adopted is very rewarding,” she said.
No Kill Glynn County doesn’t operate its own facility, but does have a network of volunteers and foster homes. Their collective goal is to create a situation where no healthy, adoptable animal is put to death. To help, they’ve instituted an expansive spay and neuter program that encompasses more than 3,500 animals.
They’ve also been able to find homes or rescue connections for more than 640 cats and 124 dogs in 2021 alone. But in order to continue this track record of success, they need funding. The costs of the operations, procedures and treatments that the animals need quickly add up. Kendall says that finding ways to generate donations is critical to meet animals’ needs.
“Since we are a nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on donations to operate. To help the number of animals we assist is very expensive. If a stray animal is hit by a car or subject of animal cruelty, we are the organization that steps in quickly to save the animal and many times it requires extensive surgeries,” she said.
“Raising more money means we can spay and neuter where needed, obtain necessary surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm treatments and other vet-related services. In 2021, we spent approximately $200,000 on these expenses.”
Recently, Kendall was contacted with an idea for a fundraiser in honor of staunch animal activist, Betty White. Originally, it was scheduled to be held in conjunction with her 100th birthday. But unfortunately, White passed away on New Year’s Eve, not officially making it to the milestone. However, the event is moving ahead and will now serve as a way to honor White’s life and legacy.
“I was contacted by my friend, Mary Starr, and she wanted to help plan a fundraiser for NKGC. Since Betty had always been an animal advocate and would have been 100 on Jan. 17, she made the suggestion that we should have a fundraiser to celebrate Betty’s birthday,” she said. “Unfortunately, she didn’t make it and we will be celebrating her legacy of love for animals.”
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Local 80s band Squirt Gun will perform. Tickets are $65 and may be purchased prior via EventBrite.com.
For Kendall, the fun-filled evening offers the perfect opportunity for the community to support the cause.
“Saving lives is our mission and there will never be a shortage of lives to save. When you experience the unconditional love of an animal, how can you look them in the eyes and turn your back on them? We do everything we can to save them,” she said.