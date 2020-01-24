New leaders take helm at Salvation Army

For Majs. Nancy and John Fuller, the Salvation Army has interrupted their joint retirements more than once. For now, it’s a six-month stint leading the Brunswick office.
But don’t expect any weary sighs. The optimistic couple has jumped in with all four feet as they work to restore programs while filling a vacancy created by the pre-Christmas resignation of Lt. Alphonso Hughes, who had served as the corps officer for six months.
The Fullers said they heard no explanation for Hughes’ decision, but they both said he left things better than he found them.
“Everything is in order,’’ John Fuller said.
Also Hughes did a good job in public relations, meeting a lot of people and making a lot of contacts, they said.
Nancy Fuller said, “In the six months (Lt. Hughes) was here, he did a good job of mending bridges.”
The cliché is “mending fences’’ but the Fullers said bridges instead. After all, bridges connect and fences divide.
“He left us a very positive image in the community,’’ John Fuller said.
They said Hughes did all he could but a lot of work remains before the couple who spent three decades on assignments as Salvation Army corps officers can return to retirement in Blairsville.
Their last six-month assignment was in Port Arthur, Texas, home to a lot of smelly refineries.
“This is so much better,’’ she said. “It’s a wonderful area, so much here to do and see.”
With few bridges left to mend with the community, much of their work will be under the roofs of the Salvation Army’s four buildings — a retail store, administrative office, chapel and shelter.
They both said much of the work will be in the chapel as they restore programs that have languished and that, if not resumed, could be lost in the corps’ mission.
“We want to build them up to see them going strong and vibrant again,’’ she said.
All the Salvation Army has now are Sunday morning services, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. followed by lunch.
“Meals give you time to get to know each other,’’ he said.
The plans are to start a women’s program, Bible studies and youth programs.
First will be a program for women to gather for fellowship, and John Fuller said he plans to start a men’s program soon after.
Other programs are going well. The family store, as they call their retail outlet for donated clothes, furniture and other items, has a new manager with experience, John Fuller said.
“Retail is retail when it comes to getting people into the store and selling,’’ he said. “We can always use more volunteers all year-round.”
With the recent cold weather, the shelter’s 18 beds for men and 10 for women, have been mostly full, he said.
The Salvation’s Army food program got a tremendous boost recently when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, or LDS, donated 3,100 pounds of food worth $4,400 with more than double that amount to come.
The food and other commodities came from the LDS Bishop’s Storehouse in Jacksonville, said Paul Clarke, bishop of a nine church “stake” in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
The order form listed items that covered many of the needs of the average family or individuals. There were cases of canned tuna, beef, pork and chicken, rice, cake mixes and jams. The household products included bleach, aluminum foil and detergents and among the personal items were razors, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and baby wipes and diapers.
The local LDS church not only brought the food and other items from Jacksonville, they pitched in to unload it at the Salvation Army, Nancy Fuller said.
The Fullers said the donations will meet a lot of needs and they are looking forward to at least two similar donations this year.
As for the Fullers, it is not their first trip to Georgia’s Golden Isles. When they were in Sarasota, a youth group came to Epworth By the Sea on a spring break trip.
They spent 14 years with the Salvation Army in Florida among their many duty stations.
They both came to the Salvation Army through family.
“My parents were both corps officers, so I didn’t have a chance,’’ Nancy Fuller laughed.
They met in Clearwater when she worked for a United Methodist Church.
She said she didn’t take him to her parents’ Salvation Army services immediately figuring the congregation of 300 to 400 and a big band might be too much for him at first.
She had gone through a divorce and was out of the Salvation Army for five years.
Once they married, they became auxiliary officers for five years until in 1995, the Salvation Army made them both captains.
They picked up and moved several times to duty stations until they retired 2 ½ years ago. She’s now 62, and he’s 69.
Their most recent six-month term filling was in Toccoa, at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
It is clear they intend to do more than hold on in Brunswick, and their smiling optimism goes beyond their tenure, saying that once they leave in June, the Salvation Army will have found a great corps officer to replace them.