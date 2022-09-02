Jen Tacbas has many fond memories of her mother reading to her as a child. So when she became a mom, she passed that tradition on to her daughter, Logan. As a result, the little girl grew into an avid reader.
“I began reading to her everyday when she was a baby,” Tacbas recollected. “I was excited to share that with my own daughter. Logan grew up surrounded by books and in a home which prioritized reading.”
But the family soon realized their daughter was the exception rather than the rule. After a day of first grade, Logan told her mother that many of her classmates didn’t have books at home. That got Tacbas thinking.
“It struck a deep chord in me. My mom was a single parent who worked to make ends meet, so I definitely thought of that. Books can be expensive. I felt a strong calling to support these children,” she said. “By the time we got home, I had already hatched a plan to reach out to her teacher and to start gifting books to her 15 students each month. Things quickly grew from there because I felt I wanted to do more.”
That’s how Great Books for Kids Inc., a local child literacy 501c3 charity, took shape. And while other missions have similar goals, childhood literacy rates need all the help they can get.
The most recent data (from 2019) showed that about 30 percent of Glynn County Schools students were not reading proficiently by third grade.
“The recent national literacy statistics I’ve seen reported are alarming. We need to turn this ship around,” Tacbas conceded.
“I read one statistic that gave me hope: the number of books in a child’s home significantly correlates with his/her reading scores and overall interest in reading and academics. When I read that, it was like God was shining the brightest light on those words. It was reassurance that I’m on the right path with my mission to helping kids become confident, capable readers. I believe — and studies and statistics show — that reading is the gateway to a successful life. I want to help all children be successful — they deserve that chance; they are our future.”
Tacbas hit the ground running when she started Great Books for Kids in 2021. During the past school year, the organization served 500 kids in Southeast Georgia, gifting $16,700-plus worth of books.
“This year, I would love to triple that number — we want to serve an increased number of children and also increase the number of books we gift to each child,” she said.
Tacbas knows how important the work is and has had numerous positive reports from teachers and principals.
“It has been mentioned that whole classrooms and hallways full of children waiting for their buses fall silent as they all dive right into reading. Isn’t that amazing? I have received hundreds of handmade thank you cards from the children themselves, telling me how much their new books mean to them. Some have even shared that they are using their books to help their younger siblings to learn to read. Family bonding time over our books? I love it,” she said.
But in order to keep it going and even expand, Tacbas will need the support of the community. Members of the public can make a tax-deductible monetary donations to the cause. Businesses or professionals can also become an official sponsor.
“Anyone can purchase books for their own readers through two links on our site, and we’ll receive up to 25% of their purchase as a monetary donation,” Tacbas said.
While Tacbas has a lot on her plate — from homeschooling Logan to running her own marketing business — making the effort to get books in the hands of local children is incredibly rewarding.
“I feel God has called me to step up and take charge of helping our community’s children through books. It brings me so much joy. The children are extremely grateful every time they receive a new book that they get to ‘keep forever,’ as they say,” she said.
“They have told me through handmade cards and in person how much their new books mean to them. Their eyes and faces just glow with happiness — they are excited about reading, and they feel supported and loved. Our mission is making a huge impact on the literacy and overall lives of our local children, and, honestly ... what could be better than that?”