Like so many residents, Suzanne Hurley was enchanted by the charming antique homes that line the streets of downtown Brunswick. With various Victorian architecture appointments, each structure in Old Town is unique with its own story to tell.
Hurley purchased her own downtown dream home a few years back while she was still living full-time in Atlanta, working for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have had a house in the Old Town Historic District for 10 years, traveling back and forth to Atlanta,” she said. “When I retired from CDC at the start of COVID, we were here most of the time.”
That gave Hurley ample time to focus on bringing one of her creative visions to life. She wanted to design a coffee table book that featured Old Town homes as a means of sharing Brunswick with a broader audience.
“For a few years, I had the idea for this book to promote the city of Brunswick and historic preservation. I looked at coffee table style books of other historic cities to learn about ways others have produced theirs,” she said.
She connected with local photographer, Harlan Hambright, and he agreed to help with the project.
“He is a trained architect and a talented architectural photographer with a business doing 360 photography and videos so he seemed like a great choice,” Hurley said. “Plus, everyone knows him. He agreed to do the project pro bono. He completed a 360 photographic job of the Cloister on Sea Island last year, in addition to his regular real estate photography.”
Once the pieces were in place, the two set about selecting the houses to be featured. That, Hurley notes, was no easy task.
“The criteria was: located in the historic district, historic house, restored or in good shape for photographing, owners should not be opposed and interesting architecture or combination of architecture and gardens,” she said.
“There are some gorgeous gardens in the historic district and being a gardener, I wanted to capture some of those.”
The result was 46 homes, photographed by Hambright and displayed in a hardback book titled, “Great Houses of Historic Brunswick.”
The homes featured cover the New South period, erected between 1880 to 1919. Hurley says that many of the original home owners came to Brunswick from the North or even from other countries seeking opportunity in this lumber and turpentine port city.
“New building techniques were emerging and owners competed to have attractive homes built,” she said.
Hambright’s photos include interior and exterior shots with special attention paid to architectural elements such as fireplace mantels, trim and stairwells. For the text, Hurley focused on the history of the people who built and lived in the homes.
“In general, when possible, I included information about the first owner who built the house, longtime residents and prominent citizens. Too often women and minorities are not included so I tried to include maiden names of wives,” she said.
“I wish I had more information about some of the staff but largely their names are lost to history. It was amazing to see all the family connections in such a small community. Sisters often lived near each other and descendants could be found living blocks away.”
Some of the stories Hurley documented were shared by locals who have been a lifelong members of the community.
“The older residents or former residents have been very helpful. These include Bill Brown, age 102, Ellen Cate, the Shelanders and Clyde Taylor,” she said.
“A big benefit of doing the book was meeting so many great people. I loved capturing their memories and they loved sharing them. In reality, this book only scratched the surface of the history of the community.”
In addition to stories shared by locals, Hurley used resources like glynngen.com, created by Amy Hendricks. She also found information in city directories, census records, obituaries, ancestry.com, Find a Grave and newspaper articles.
“In the end, there is rarely an infallible source but it is amazing how much history is available through these sources,” she said.
The proceeds from the book sales will benefit the Historic Brunswick Foundation, which is also launching a podcast called Brunswick Firsthand. In the show, they talk with some of the residents who shared their stories in the book.
“Tyler Vaughn, owner of Brunswick Old Town Tours, and Charles Day, director, are in the process of doing podcasts on many of the historic houses in the book based on interviews with Bill Brown, as well as history of the historic businesses in downtown Brunswick.”
In Brunswick, the book is available at Creative Frameworks, Market on Main, Mod Shop, Blue Cottage and Cunningham’s Jewelers. On St. Simons Island, it can be found at GJ Ford and Righton Books.