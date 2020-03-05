The Navy Band has performed in the area before, but never like the group that’s coming Wednesday to the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
In addition to the Concert Band, the Sea Chanters chorus and the Cruisers popular music group will perform in the free concert, said Heather Heath, director of the sponsoring Golden Isles Arts and Humanities. Heath said it is very fortunate that the Jekyll Island Authority took on the role of co-sponsoring the event, also providing the venue at the convention center, the largest in the area.
“The full concert band has been here before. They really loved coming here and playing at the venue,’’ she said. “When they were setting up this tour, they called and asked if they could come back. Of course, we said yes.”
Such tours are rare and come into specific regions only once every three or four years.
“When we have a military band coming through, we try to schedule that,’’ Heath said. “First of all it’s a great band. It’s an opportunity to hear some fabulous musicians play.”
The band also draws a lot of students and veterans, she said.
Based at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Navy Band is the flagship of the Navy’s performance groups and is one of 11 Navy bands located around the world. It’s 2020 tour will cover 20 cities and nearly 3,300 miles.
The bios of the members of the concert band verify Heath’s assessment of their talents with long lists of educational and performance accomplishments.
Musician 1st Class Elena Yakoleva, for example, plays piccolo and is a native of Kaliningsgrad, Russia. She joined the Navy Band five years ago. She graduated with honors from the Rachmaninoff school and studied at Carnegie Mellon University’s Performance Residence Program and at the Peabody Conservatory.
Senior Chief Musician Ruth J. Keehner of Gardner, Kan., began studying oboe at 9 and has a bachelor of music degree from Wichita State and a master’s of music degree from Julliard. She performed at Carnegie Hall and joined the Navy Band in 1997.
Almost all of the performing sailors have undergraduate degrees and most have graduate degrees.
The Concert Band has been performing for more than 95 years often at official functions in Washington, D.C. The band’s primary units tour specified regions of the country each year, reaching out to audiences that don’t often have have the opportunity to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis, according to a release from Golden Isles Arts and Humanities.
The concerts are family events intended to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in enlisting in the Navy.
All are free and open to the public.
The Sea Chanters and Cruisers haven’t been around as long as the Concert Band. The Chanters were organized in 1956 to sing chanteys and patriotic songs at a dinner in Washington. Three days after the 9/11 attacks in New York and at the Pentagon, the Chanters sang “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the national memorial service at the National Cathedral.
The Cruisers have nine members and were formed in 1999. The band has performers on guitar, bass guitar, keyboard, drums, saxophone and trumpet and three singers. The Cruisers perform jazz standards, rhythm and blues, classic rock, adult contemporary and pop songs.
Although the concert is free, tickets are required for admission. Just before the concert begins, those without tickets may be seated in hopes of accommodating everyone, Heath said.
The doors open at 6:15 p.m. and Heath said those with tickets are asked to arrive by 6:45.
“We’ll be seating 2,500,’’ so it is hoped everyone can get a seat, she said.