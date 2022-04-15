From the high Himalayas to shores of Georgia, there’s a thread that weaves through all places — the need for water. Wherever one may live, it’s a simple yet vital part of human existence.
As Earth Day approaches, it’s a commonality that many are celebrating, and one program is offering Brunswick a chance to participate. On April 23, the day following Earth Day, the National Water Dance project will be held in communities across the country with a performance slated for Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
But this is just one peice of a broader picture. In fact, hundreds of performances will take place near rivers, lakes, oceans and other waterways. The synchronized dance will focus on the connectivity water provides while also shining a light on conservation.
Hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities (GIAH), Core Dance of Atlanta will be the conducting Brunswick’s contribution.
“We are excited to take part in the National Water Dance again and to work with Core Dance from Atlanta and Glynn Environmental Coalition here locally to make this happen in our community,” said GIAH executive director Heather Heath.
“I love that the arts can help focus attention and efforts on important issues, in this case, preserving and protecting our own natural resources most specifically water. The ocean and rivers that surround us make this place special, and it is up to us to do what we can to respect our relationship with it.”
Heath is also thrilled that the performance will be taking place in-person this year. As with so many things, the pandemic forced the event to go virtual the past two years. It will, however, continue to be live-streamed via Core Dance’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
“It’s also so wonderful to be doing this in-person once again and to expand the effort with the additional events around Earth Day that (the Glynn Environmental Coalition) is hosting,” Heath said.
Members of Core Dance will begin at 4 p.m. April 23. The dance will unfold in around a temporary labyrinth designed by Jay Staley. The design will be constructed using cans collected by the environmental coalition. Following the show, those nonperishable items will be donated to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia www.helpendhunger.org.
But there will be plenty of other activities leading up to the performance. On Friday, there will be an Earth Day parade which will begin at 6 p.m. downtown. It will be followed by a documentary film screening at 7 p.m. hosted by Glynn Environmental Coalition at the Ritz Theatre.
Saturday will begin with a children’s story time at 2 p.m. on the nearby playground. At 3 p.m. the Phil Morrison Trio will begin to play and will continue up to accompany the performers.
These additions, Heath feels, will prove an ideal way to welcome back the collective effort.
“It will be a unique experience, and an experience that will be taking place across the country at the same time on the same day — how cool is that?,” she said.
“We encourage everyone to come out and be a part of this connection with the water, the earth, the dancers and each other.”