Image by Rog Walker

Among other honors, Dr. Jessica Harris served as a consultant for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. She will present a program titled African/ American: Making the Nation’s Table at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Simons Presbyterian Church.

 Provided photo/Rog Walker

The identities of cultures are often woven into the dishes that grace their tables. It’s a link that’s helped define Dr. Jessica Harris’ career.

The scholar holds a doctorate degree in performance studies from New York University, as well as a master’s degree in French Literature from Queens College, a License ès Lettres from the Université de Nancy, France. In fact, it was this international connection that first prompted her interest in food and culture.

