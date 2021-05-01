“There’s just something about it when God’s people are actually able to get together and pray,’’ said Steve Temmer, coordinator of Glynn County’s observance of the National Day of Prayer.
It’s at noon Thursday at First Baptist Church on Mansfield Street. In 1952, the U.S. Congress established the first Thursday of May as the official date for the annual observance.
The 2020 version was livestreamed as big public gatherings were called off as new coronavirus cases hovered around 25,000 per day. After a spike that continued through the rest of the year, the numbers have dropped dramatically, and many churches have only recently resumed in-person services most with restricted crowd sizes.
This year, the local day of prayer will again be inside First Baptist Church. The church can seat more than 800, but it will be limited to 350 to maintain social distancing, Temmer said.
“If there are more than that, we’ll have overflow,’’ he said.
For those who cannot attend, it will again be livestreamed.
A National Day of Prayer task force establishes the theme and the scripture for the annual observance. This year’s theme is “Love, life and liberty,’’ based on 2 Corinthians 3:17, which reads, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
The pandemic started months after the 2019 Brunswick observance when 700 came to First Baptist to pray.
“It was our largest gathering,’’ Temmer said. “Last year, we had to put the brakes on it.”
It’s not exactly at full speed, but there is at least some return of momentum.
The Rev. Mike Murray of Christian Renewal St. Simons participated in Brunswick’s first observance but can’t remember how long ago that was.
“Pastor (Bill) Ligon and I did it when we were on the street at City Hall,’’ he said.
The city closed the block of Gloucester in front of City Hall for the event, and attendees stood or sat in lawn chairs on the pavement and sidewalk on days that were sometimes sweltering and sometimes with rain.
“We were always able to make it happen some way,’’ said Murray, who directs the music.
After rain compelled organizers to move the observance inside Brunswick First United Methodist years ago the meeting remained indoors.
Murray said it doesn’t matter where the meeting is held, the importance is in the prayers.
“The more we invite God into our lives and our busy schedule, the more blessed we are,’’ Murray said. “We’re unifying our minds to what he wants us to be.”
Even as we talk to God, we should hear from Him, Murray said.
“He’s the only one who knows the future. Why shouldn’t we listen?” he said.
Prayer is unifying because through it we realize that we areall the same, sinners, and that Jesus died for every one of us, Murray said.
“When He said all, He meant all,’’ Murray said. “He died for one like He did for others...When we pray, we look at others as Jesus does.”
Mary Stager, who serves on the executive committee, called prayer the bridge between heaven and earth.
In reference to the national task force, Stager said, “Challenging times can draw us closer to God, or they can pull us away from God. Prayer draws us into God’s presence.”
Kathy Braznell, pesident of the National Day of Prayer task force, asked the nation to pray that God would pour out his spirit on families, workplaces, schools, churches and elsewhere.
“As followers of Jesus we must come together in obedient unity and love that spreads God’s glory across the earth. We must share this message of love and life, so that our neighbors, co-workers, classmates – so that all the world would come to repentance, that none may perish ….,” she wrote in introducing the theme on the task force website.
For more information consult the website nationaldayofprayer.org.