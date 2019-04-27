National Day of Prayer slated for May 2

Steve Temmer fully believes in the power of prayer. It’s not only because, as an ordained minister, it’s in his job description. It’s because he’s seen it work in his own life.
“I remember when my wife, Debby, was deathly sick. For three years, we didn’t know what was going on with her physically, Temmer said. “One night my daughter, Kailey, asked me if ‘Mommy was going to die?’ I told her I didn’t know but if she did, God would be with us because He loved mommy and us.”
“My 4-year-old daughter and I prayed that God would heal my wife and allow us to be together for a long time. I believe God heard our prayers because apparently God had more in store for Debby her on earth.”
That was a powerful example, but certainly not the only one. It has also yielded direction and guidance when it came to their profession as well.
“Another time I believe God directed our paths was when we were at a crossroad about what our next steps were for us here in Glynn County. We prayed individually, as a couple, family and had a few close friends join us at our home and we prayed for God to direct our next right steps,” he said.
That was how their Christian counseling mission, Centered for Life, was formed. Temmers feels the Lord wanted them to help those who needed some soul soothing locally.
“CFL was a direct result from asking God and Him showing us He wanted us to remain here,” he said.
I wish it was always so clear as these two examples, but I know our part is to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things will be added to you (Matthew 6:33).
While Temmer is a big believer in the power of prayer to change lives on the personal level, he also feels it can change the course of communities and nations. That’s why for the last several years he’s helped organize the local observance of the National Day of Prayer. Each year for more than two decades, the
area’s faith community has come together, regardless of denomination, to speak to the Lord.
“It’s fun to see cross denominational-isms. It doesn’t matter what you make or what you look like ... when God’s children ‘play together’ God shines his face,” he said.
Temmer sits on the organizational board with many others in the faith community. He feels it’s a chance for everyone to unite under the banner of faith.
“But bottom line, prayer is an opportunity for us to hear from God and for us to speak to God, to tell him the things that are on our hearts,” Temmer said.
“We live in a very fast-paced world and a lot of times we forget to invite God into the process of our lives. This is an opportunity for us to slow down and give concentrated time just to praise and pray to God.”
The National Day of Prayer will return at noon May 2 at First Baptist Church in Brunswick. The newly renovated sanctuary will welcome hundreds of residents who will come together to speak to God. The service will include music from multiple choirs. A number of music ministers will be organizing that element. They include Lori Nichols of Centered for Life and Mike Murray of Christian Renewal Church St. Simons Island and Jermaine Johnson of Bay Harbor Church of God in Brunswick.
“Mark Clay (First Baptist) will be leading that. We will do a couple of songs. There will be other churches too, Shiloh Baptist and Bay Harbor Church or God,” Nichols said. “We’re excited about a mix of churches participating.”
The merging of voices in gospel worship echoes the overarching theme of this year’s event — Love One Another. It is taken from the command Jesus gives his disciples as recorded in verse John 13:34 — “Love one another, just as I have loved you.”
For Temmer, it is a simple yet critical directive, one that he hopes participants will take to heart.
“We live in a world that doesn’t really love one another very well. There’s a lot of hatred and meanness going on right now. This is an opportunity to refocus and get back to the basics — love God and love others,” he said.