Caregiver is such a small word to describe the responsibilities placed on an individual to provide long term care for another person. Often the caregiver is forgotten in the patient care plan. Being a caregiver can be a rewarding role but can place increased physical and emotional stress.
Kayde Moore knows first-hand the importance of caregivers. She’s been a part of that process for as long as she can remember.
“My father was in a car accident in the early 90s, when I was about five years old. He had an injury to his spine and was paralyzed from the waist down. I have very few memories of him being able to walk and sometimes I think these memories aren’t real”, she said.
“My family went from the so-called nuclear family to single income with my mother being the caregiver for a disabled husband and 2 small children”. “For many years her father was very independent and was able to do all daily personal care and keep house”, she said.
Over the years he has become less self-sufficient and has required more care from her mother and Moore herself.
“I was able to help more as I got into late middle and high school, certainly in college. I assumed more of the caregiver’s role, helping to get him to and from lab visits, doctors’ appointments and even provided home wound care when he didn’t have transportation to get to a wound care center,” she said.
It has not been an easy road for the family. In 2017, Moore’s father was hospitalized for serious infections which resulted in amputation of both of his legs.
“It was either lose your leg, or lose your life,” she said.
The challenge of helping care for an ailing parent has given Moore a unique perspective and understanding of caregivers. The connection even drew her to a career in the medical field.
Moore works as a Physician Assistant with Dr. Antonio Moran, Jr. at Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants. There, she’s a vital part of the team that works to support both patients and their caregivers. It’s a charge she takes very seriously.
“I think my experience is certainly why I became a PA. Taking care of people is just what I’ve done all my life,” she said. “If you told me that tomorrow I couldn’t be a PA or work in healthcare anymore, I don’t know what I’d do.”
What happened to her dad changed his life and her life forever. “It’s very sad and unfortunate when you sit and think about all I’ve been through, but I wouldn’t change my life for anything. Assuming the caregiver role has made me who I am; driven, passionate, empathetic, and willing to do everything I can from a professional standpoint to help not only the patient but the caregiver”, she said.
And as November is National Caregivers’ Month, Moore hopes that those who find themselves in this position will take a moment to pause. So often, those who care for the sick and disabled pour every ounce of their energy into others. While a compassionate and noble effort, that can wreak havoc on their own health in the long term.
“My mother’s health has certainly declined. She’s on dialysis now and wasn’t even aware she had a problem with her kidneys. And we see this with cargivers in our hematology and oncology clinic.”
As the old adage goes, one “can’t pour from an empty cup.” That’s what Moore hopes others will take to heart and find ways of supporting those who work tirelessly to care for others.
That’s why Moore always encourages caregivers to make time to care for themselves. She suggests finding ways to create a network of support that can also allow them time to rest and recharge.
“I know from my own experience how important it is to have a support system in place. Care givers need someone who is willing to listen and empathize with them. They need an outlet away from the caregiver role at times,” she said.
There are several ways the caregiver can make their job easier. They can get permission to be a part of the patient-clinician discussions regarding the disease state and care. It is the caregiver who often helps implement care instructions at home.
They can ask clinical staff for any additional information regarding the patient’s disease and condition. Ask for any resources for social services as these agencies may offer additional help with patient care. By seeking information and resources, the caregiver can feel supported. That is true for caregivers regardless of age or phase of life.
“Here in our clinic, caregivers come from varying ages, backgrounds, and personal health”. I have found that young caregivers are often struggling with managing small children and full-time jobs. Our older caregivers usually have their own chronic health problems or are working with a fixed income which can impede access to additional help or resources”, she said.
As the holiday season draws near, it is important for caregivers to focus on themselves and their family. Take time to just be calm, eat a balanced diet, take breaks, and exercise.
During this time, Moore encourages all caregivers to pay close attention to their own needs.
“Overall, my message is just — don’t forget the caregivers,” she said. Caregivers are strong individuals that place the care of others over their own. They are the day to day work force in the patient’s care team, but they must also care for themselves.