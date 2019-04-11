Nashville Roadshow returns to Ritz

Heather Heath has a tricky job. As the executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, she is tasked with managing in-house programs like the annual Penguin Project plus hosting a number of camps and exhibitions.
But she also has to serve the broader community. To that end, Heath seeks out shows and performers that appeal to a wide variety of tastes. From operas to hip-hop dance troupes, she has been known to explore different styles when creating seasonal line-ups.
This year is no different. And while new programs are always being sought out, Heath also enjoys bringing back the hits. The Nashville Roadshow is one of these. Last year, the Classic Nashville Roadshow packed the house with fans of classic country music. It was so successful in fact that Heath is bringing them back for an encore.
Titled the “Sequined Sequel,” it will return to the Ritz at 3 p.m. April 28. The musical montage, which stars Katie Deal and Jason Petty, channels the Grand Ole’ Opry, featuring songs debuted there by the kings and queens of country.
Deal, a Georgia native, started work in the industry in Memphis, Tenn., in 2002. She headlined a national tour called “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.”
Petty, who hails from Manchester, Tenn., has toured internationally as the late great Hank Williams. He even won an Obie Award for his Off-Broadway portrayal of Williams in “Lost Highway.”
For Heath, bringing these two talents back to Brunswick was a no-brainer. The area is full of die-heart country fans who enjoy seeing this era of the genre recreated in their hometown.
“We usually try to bring a great country music performance to the Ritz every season because folks really like country music. It’s a genre that has its roots in the South and speaks to so many people on many levels,” she said.
“And Classic Nashville Roadshow — and now the Sequel — is a tribute to country music’s greatest performers.”
Audiences will certainly get a heaping taste of that. Deal and Petty will take on a number of country’s greats this go around. In addition to their traditional roles of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams, they will also share the music of Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, plus more recent acts like Randy Travis and Reba McEntire. Many other tunes spanning the decades will also make an appearance.
Heath feels this show is an ideal way to reach to a broad range of fans, offering them something truly unique.
“We try to have a diverse season that has something to appeal to everyone. Katie Deal and Jason Petty, the performers of Classic Nashville Roadshow, have performed individually at the Ritz over the years and last year we were lucky enough to have them together in the Classic Nashville Roadshow,” she said. “It was a sell out and people loved it. As they were heading out, Katie told me that they were working on a sequel – a ‘Sequined Sequel’ — and I said, ‘Well, we definitely have to have you come back and do that!’ And they are.”
The Classic Nashville Roadshow 2: The Sequined Sequel will be staged at 3 p.m. April 28 at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Advance tickets for Golden Isles Arts & Humanities members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors.
Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (age 65 and up). The prices will increases by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each. To purchase advance tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org. Tickets are also available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday at the Ritz box office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-262-6934.