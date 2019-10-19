Angela Prim grewup in a house filled with music. The Indiana native’s mother and sisters all sang in church, so naturally, she followed suit.
“When I came about, I really didn’t have a choice. I was born into a singing family,” Prim said with a laugh.
But it became more than just a familial, weekend pastime for her as she grew older. Prim started to find work as a backup gospel vocalist, appearing in a number of gospel acts around her hometown and eventually beyond.
“I always liked doing it. I loved having the support of other singers around me,” she said.
She became acquainted with Nashville-based gospel star Bobby Jones. He has a popular television show — Bobby Jones Gospel — and Prim made a living by appearing and singing on the program. That connection opened the door for her, introducing her to other stars in the gospel music realm.
“I did that for eight years. Then I met a man named Bill Gaither, and he asked if I would go on the road with him, which I did. I also sang on his album when he needed an authentic black gospel singer to punch up his Southern gospel sound … I am authentically black, so it worked,” she said.
Her powerful vocals graced a number of Gaithers’ work. But he also pushed her to explore and develop her own music.
“I had been singing on his tracks for a while. There were three of us backup singers, but then he asked me to go out on the road in 2012. When I asked who’s music I needed to study and I was told that he wanted me to do my own music … I didn’t have any music,” she said.
But Gaither provided guidance, helping Prim find work to make them her own. Over time, she built up quite the repertoire and fan base. She has traveled throughout the world, sharing this music and the faith that fuels it.
“I really learned so much from Bill Gaither,” she said. “And I’ve learned that we all have preferences when it comes to gospel music. Sometimes my music can be a little too aggressive for my white brothers and sisters. But then it’s not aggressive enough for my black brothers and sisters. You have to find ways to bridge the gap and make it palatable for everyone.”
She found that same challenge overseas as well, particularly in Asian countries.
“When I went to Japan, it’s a Buddhist nation, and they told me ‘Sister Angie,’ this is a quiet nation so you will have to find a way to worship quietly,” she said. “And I did. The biggest thing is to always keep the message in the front.”
Traveling and connecting to audiences around the world has strengthened Prim’s purpose and enhanced her faith. Her music has found its way into the hearts of crowds around the world, which serves as a daily reminder of the power of the Lord.
“It has been a phenomenal opportunity. I’ve had the chance to love on God’s people all over the world. I’m a hugger, and I love hugging on people, but I also get to do that through music,” she said.
“When I look out in the audience, I see people and I can tell who needs a hug. So I will sing to them and ‘hug’ them that way.”
But she also loves to share actual hugs. And Prim plans to share plenty of them — physically and vocally when she visits the Golden Isles Nov. 9 and 10. She will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 and then at the morning services — 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. — at St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd. It was a chance run-in with local Mel Rozier that brings the songstress to the island.
“I saw him at a conference. He came by my table and asked if I would be willing to come to a little place called St. Simons Island. I said ‘Of course!’ ... You just get me there and I’ll be there,” she said. “I hear it is a beautiful part of the country. I’ve never been before and can’t wait to see it.”
Prim is excited to share her passion and faith with the Golden Isles. Throughout her life and career, she’s learned that music is the one force that provides unification and healing, regardless of a person background.
“I get excited about God’s people — period. And music is that universal language that was created by God ... and it allows us to replenish our soul and the souls of those who listen to the message,” she said.
“And I always ask that God lets my message and presentation be right for those I sing for ... and he always does. I’m just a cheerleader for God. I think we need that. I love God, and I love God’s people.”