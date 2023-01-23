Marie Myrick Stubbs and Jason Edgar Miller were united in marriage on Nov. 5, 2022, at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island.
Marie Myrick Stubbs and Jason Edgar Miller were united in marriage on Nov. 5, 2022, at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island.
The Very Rev. Thomas Purdy performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by organist Jim Broussard
The bride is the daughter of John Allen Stubbs and Marie H. Stubbs of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of the late Herbert H Miller and the late Diana Sluga.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a custom wedding gown designed by Theia. Crafted from blush silk organza, the gown featured a v-neckline, fitted bodice and short cap sleeves.
Alonson lace, tiny covered buttons and beaded encrusted trim surrounded her waist. A subtle gathering of the skirt cascaded into a chapel-length train. A romantic veil of French tulle covered the gown train.
She carried a free-form bouquet of peach English garden cabbage roses, deep burgundy, peach shimmer, free spirit, wedding spirit and ivory roses, burgundy scabiosa, white anemone with dark center, white stock, burgundy ranunculus and black viburnum berries with seeded eucalyptus and Italian ruscus greenery. It was wrapped and secured with pearl pins.
Mary Elizabeth Easternlin, of Americus, served as matron of honor.
Her bridesmaids were Christina Godwin of St. Simons Island; Patty Johnson of Statesboro; Katie Peavy of Sylvania; and Amanda Stubbs of Tallahassee, Fla.
Beatrice Stubbs served as flower girl.
Adrienne Stubbs served as the greeter.
Jason Donnelly of Philadelphia, Pa., and Matt Roberts, of Savannah, served as best men.
Groomsmen were Doug Brantley of Brunswick; Sean Polite of Athens; and John Allen Stubbs of Tallahassee, Fla.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island.
Entertainment was provided by Island Sound.
An engagement party was held at the Sea Island home of Dr. and Mrs. Melvin Deese.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by Mr. Jason Miller at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Stubbs on St. Simons Island.
Prenuptial parties included a bridesmaids’ luncheon at Frederica Golf Club; a bridal shower; and a dinner party, all on St. Simons Island.
A Bachelorette Party in Savannah was hosted by the bridesmaids.
The couple resides in Brunswick where the bride is the chief operating officer Decorum Cabinetry and Flooring. The groom serves as the manager of McGarvey Properties.
