A collection of artists and bands is coming together to perform a concert show to benefit Michael Hulett, a local musician diagnosed with cancer.
There will be live music, food trucks and a raffle giveaway from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. Tickets are $10 each and will include a raffle entry.
According to concert organizer and fellow musician, Rory Knapton, all proceeds from the event will go directly to Hulett to assist with living expenses and medical bills.
“He has not been able to perform, and that is how he makes his money. It will be a while before he is back on his feet if things do not progress in his favor with cancer and the healing process. He has given so much to everybody, and it is time that we do something for him,” Knapton said. “I had no idea everybody loved him like a person as I do.”
Hulett has a reputation of being professional and having the ability to light up a room with his music, added Knapton.
“When I met Michael, I knew there was a special artist there, a special charisma that just gets the crowd going. I met him when I moved back about 12 years ago and when I heard him play, he just blew me away with his professionalism and his heart,” said Knapton.
When seeking talent for the event, Knapton received a flurry of support in response. It seemed everyone within the community shared his sentiment, eager to help Hulett any way they could, he said.
With so many acts willing to participate, Knapton felt he had to select those who genuinely know Hulett and can speak on their experiences with him as part of the show, he said.
Knapton said he wanted to make every part of the event about Michael so that everyone there — the many volunteers, sponsors and the bands — are all there in one heart to encourage him and let him know he is loved.
“Even though I did not recognize him when I saw him, his heart was still so full with all of that love that he shows everybody when he gives that genuine smile. He was grateful and literally started crying because we are helping him,” Knapton said. “I was in tears too. I told him, ‘Michael, thank you for letting us help you. You’ve been there for me and everybody every time we’ve asked.’”
Musician and business owner Crawford Perkins has known Hulett since childhood and was eager to help out when he heard about the event.
He said his eagerness was due to the support that Hulett has always provided him throughout his music career.
“When I was a teenager, and I was playing saxophone, Mike took all the time in the world that he could with me. He was older than me in school, but we would always get together, and he would show me things. He was always really supportive of me in music, coming to see me play and checking up on me when I was living in Nashville. He has always been that type of guy for everybody, just very supportive to the whole musical community,” Perkins said. “Guys like that are rare. He needs the help and deserves the help.”