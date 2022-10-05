Despite the name, the Muggle Café in downtown Brunswick will be welcoming to everyone, whether they boast magical ability or not, when it opens around Christmas.

“’Muggle’ basically means an outsider, and I think that’s cool because this is a place for people who don’t fit inside any other box,” said Nick McKnight, who co-owns the soon-to-be-opened Muggle Café with Stephanie Thigpen.

