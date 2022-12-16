After 27 years, Mamie Gissendanner, also known as Ms. G, and Felicia Sutton still aren’t tired of creating fond holiday memories for the little ones in Brunswick.

On Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ms. G and Sutton — along with a crew of friends, family and volunteers — will put on a lunch, games and entertainment for all local kids under age 12 free of charge.

