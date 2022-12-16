After 27 years, Mamie Gissendanner, also known as Ms. G, and Felicia Sutton still aren’t tired of creating fond holiday memories for the little ones in Brunswick.
On Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ms. G and Sutton — along with a crew of friends, family and volunteers — will put on a lunch, games and entertainment for all local kids under age 12 free of charge.
The group gets donations of pizza and fried chicken from local restaurants, drinks from Coca-Cola and PepsiCo and toys from Monkeywrench bicycles, Ms. G said. She buys more toys, clothes and hygiene products using cash donations.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time. I love it. I always look forward to it,” she said. “We did it every year but in 2020, we didn’t need that coronavirus here.”
It started back in the late 90s when she and Sutton were both working at a donut store at the corner of Albany and Mansfield streets. She’d already been working there for nearly 25 years.
“I’ve been retired ever since (2003) and I thank God for it. You had to be there early to make them donuts, 4 o’clock in the morning,” Ms. G said.
During that December 28 years ago, she wanted to show some appreciation to the kids who always came in with a little bit of money to buy donuts. Ms. G credited God with the idea.
“When God laid it on her heart to start the Christmas party, I was there with her,” Sutton said. “We started in the actual donut shop. We started it there and had to move to the parking lot, and then from there, with more children coming, we started doing it in the cafeteria at Glynn Middle. Now we’re at Glynn Academy.”
Since then, the event has grown substantially. Local businesses started getting involved, as did the Brunswick Police Department and Fire Department. A few years ago, they recruited a Santa Claus for the lunch bash.
“It’s seeing all the kids come out and enjoy themselves. You know, watching them have fun. That’s joyful to me,” Sutton said. “It’s like family time, parents bringing their kids out, they’re together and enjoying the festivities.”
Kids eat free and get a free toy, she said. They can meet and play with first responders, tell Santa what they want for Christmas and play a variety of games. The group also raffles off gift cards.
Ms. G and Sutton are always looking for donations of toys, clothes and money. For more information, contact Ms. G at 912-265-9482 or mrsg471@aol.com.
“When COVID came, that made a difference because things slowed down. But we’re back at it and ready to go forward and make some children happy,” Sutton said. “We’re just looking forward to having a great time.”