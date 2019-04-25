Mozart Society seeks new leadership

Patty Gibson flipped through the pages of the pamphlet, each one featuring name upon name, 409 in total. All are students who were given a scholarship by the Mozart Society. For many, it was a gift that changed their lives.
“This is a list of all of the scholarships. Some of them have won it a couple of times,” she said. “We’ve been giving scholarships since 1956.”
It has been a huge part of the Mozart Society’s mission since it formed in 1955. The organization was the first of its kind in the country and is affiliated with the International Mozart Foundation in Salzberg, Austria.
Its early days were focused on offering music lovers a place to share that passion through concerts and events, but over time, offering music students financial support became its primary purpose. The 501c3 has also donated instruments, as well.
Rhonda Hambright, a member, singer and music teacher, can recall many of the students who have received aid from the organization, noting that several have gone on to play professionally.
“One example of someone who went through the whole thing was Patrick Harvey, who played piano. He won scholarships through the 12th grade, then went on to renew it in college,” Hambright said.
“He is now the coach accompanist for the Houston Grand Opera and works with a lot of well-known singers.”
In order to fund these scholarships, the Mozart Society originally held concerts and benefits, along with private donations. But now that there are many similar organizations in the area, it has become more of a challenge.
The organization has not held regular concerts to refill its coiffeurs to fund the scholarships.
Now that the money is depleted, members have been forced to take a realistic look at how they will move forward.
John Harper, the group’s president, says they will hold a meeting with members and those who might be interested in getting involved at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Simons Island Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.
Harper says they are hoping to get some new blood. Anyone with thoughts on the organization or how to keep it going is welcome.
“When we first started, it was entertaining in homes. Then we started to have bigger concerts, we’d have 500 people and we would charge admission which would fund the scholarships,” he said.
“But what we’re faced with now is that some of the same people have been doing it for years. We need to have some new leadership to keep it going.”
Harper hopes that the meeting will draw interest and help steer the society’s future.
While all of those who have been involved with the group see it as a worthy cause, they need new energy to forge ahead.
“A lot of our members are in their 60s or 70s, we are looking to find out if this is still a worthwhile endeavor. We are having the meeting for members and for nonmembers just to talk about and answer that ... is this still a worthwhile endeavor?,” Harper said.