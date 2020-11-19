The Golden Isles has always been a home for makers. And those creatives have found a cozy network within the Moxie Craft Fest.
The bi-annual show and sale got its beginnings when a handful of local crafters came together at the Wake Up Roaster location. Jess Austin, a Moxie founding member, remembers those early days well.
“It has come a really long way,” she said.
This year, the holiday market will return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. And while there will still be more than 40 vendors, the set-up and protocol will adhere to the current coronavirus pandemic.
“We are spacing out the vendors. Shoppers and vendors should wear a mask while shopping inside Old City Hall,” Austin said.
“We will be upstairs, downstairs and on the lawns both to the right and left.”
Those vendors will include neighbors from Savannah and Jacksonville. There will also be plenty local representation as well.
Austin says that the Moxie community is a welcoming one, and they’re always excited to share space with other makers.
“We have an even amount of vendors from Brunswick, Savannah and Jacksonville. We love bringing in our neighboring creatives because it brings a fresh shopping experience for everyone who attends,” she said.
“Moxie is a curated event so finding those hidden gems not only in our community, but from other close coastal cities really keeps things new for our shoppers.”
Vendors will include a variety of crafts and art. From jewelry to textiles to handmade candles and soaps, there’s a bit of it all. Austin says that many shoppers come with an idea of what they’re searching for but often find new favorites to peruse.
“Shoppers let us know which vendors they are always on the look out for. And our makers are always stoked to have another opportunity to connect,” she said. “The community support has grown with it, too. Businesses downtown are always so encouraging and ready to partner with us.”
For both the makers and the business community supporting them, 2020 has clearly been a difficult year. Austin is hopeful that this event will provide a bit of a boost for all involved.
“Obviously, a lot of people have been hit hard during the pandemic, but especially our makers and entrepreneurs,” she said.
“This will also be a great opportunity for the community to get out and do something since there hasn’t been a lot for the community do this year. And to support our downtown.”